Dave Coast is a Registered Holistic Nutritionist and Digital Creator living with his partner and dog, Stanley, in Los Angeles, CA. He founded www.thehealthycamper.comopens in a new tab to create a wellness destination for the mind, body, spirit, and planet. His work has been featured in GQopens in a new tab, OUTopens in a new tab, Mother Jonesopens in a new tab, VeryWellopens in a new tab, Apartment Therapyopens in a new tab and Outsideopens in a new tab magazines. He regularly creates content about nutrition, fitness, healthy living, men’s grooming, LGBT relationships, and sustainability. Watch his new IGTV series, Wellness Myth Bustersopens in a new tab on Instagram.
Heads Up: Compostable Poop Bags Aren’t So Eco-Friendly After All
Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.
Dave Coast’s 5 Favorite Dog-Friendly SoCal Beaches
The wellness expert shares his favorite spots for seaside strolls with his dog.
5 Dog-Friendly Nature Spots around LA for Hiking, Camping & Zenning Out
LA wellness guru Dave Coastopens in a new tab shares his favorite places to escape the city with his Poodle.
Nutritionist Dave Coast Digs Into Grain-Free Dog Food & Heart Disease
The LA wellness guruopens in a new tab talks to a holistic veterinarian about the best diet for dogs with allergies and why grain-free food gets a bad rap.
