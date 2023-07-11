The Best Gear to Keep Your Dog Cool on Hot Summer Days
This has been the hottest summer on record, and it ain’t over yet.
With Labor Day just around the corner, summer is sadly almost behind us. Don’t let the sweet siren cry of a PSL fool you, though; there are plenty of hot days ahead. It’s important to stay vigilant of the temps — especially where pups are concerned. Particularly sensitive to heat, dogs don’t always experience the sweet relief of a drop from 80 degree to 75 degree weather. So, especially if you plan on silencing the annoying hum of your air conditioner, it’s a good idea to invest in tools to keep your pup calm, cool, and collected this fall (emphasis on the cool.)
Below, our picks for the best cooling products for your pups.
Best Dog Cooling Vest
Best Dog Cooling Boots
Best Dog Cooling Bandanas
Best Dog Cooling Mat
Best Freezable Dog Toys
Best Dog Pools and Splash Pads
Best Cooling Dog Bed
Best Fan
Best Ice Cream
Best Cooling Dog Bowl
Best Cooling Hat
Best Hydrating Gear for Dogs
Best Dog Sunscreen
Best Cooling Lick Mat
Best Ice Tray
Best Dog Tents
Rachel Davies
Rachel Davies is a writer who has written for numerous publications including Vox, Wall Street Journal, and Architectural Digest and the parent of a beautiful Cocker Spaniel mix named Thea.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
