Summer post-climate change means more heat waves, more wildfires opens in a new tab (and poor air quality), and more extreme weather opens in a new tab in general. It also means more things for dog parents to worry about. While it’s essential to be armed with water and a travel water bottle opens in a new tab when venturing out with your pup, another summer prerequisite that can just as easily fit in your tote is a proper dog paw balm. If you’re asking yourself, “What’s a paw balm and why does my dog need one?” read on. In areas facing upwards of 100 degree temperatures, these balms are paramount to your pet’s health.

Is dog paw balm necessary? Yep — the thick ointment in paw balms heal and protect the dry, cracked skin opens in a new tab on your pup’s paw pads. Although they may have a thick appearance and a sturdy constitution, dog paws are actually really sensitive and when damaged are subject to infection that could mean an expensive trip to the vet. We’ve always been in the camp that preventative medicine opens in a new tab is just as essential as any other type of treatment, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best natural dog paw balms that will keep your pup protected in this and every season.

Best dog paw balms

Below, veterinarian and Kinship Collective member, Dr. John Iovino opens in a new tab and rescue vet Dr. Rachel Warnes opens in a new tab of the Oregon Humane Society on what to look for in a dog paw balm.

opens in a new tab Bond Vet Dog Paw Balm opens in a new tab $ 12 If you’ve had your eye out for a dog paw balm that will protect your pup while still allowing you both to enjoy a summer of outdoor adventures, look no further than Bond Vet’s natural balm with vitamin E. This balm does exactly what it claims to do, which is to soothe, soften skin, and seal in moisture. “For the most part, dogs have healthy paws that do not need anything applied to them for walks or hikes opens in a new tab ,” Dr. Warnes clarifies. “I always recommend owners check their dog’s paws after a walk or hike for foreign objects, such as grass awns, and to wipe the paws off with a wet wipe to remove any excess allergens that collect.” It’s important to cover all of your bases to prevent infection and discomfort in your pup’s feet. The best defense is a good offense. This dog paw balm is formulated with only five ingredients that are all non-toxic, so they’re safe to ingest and will help you and your dog stay on the move. So, if you’re planning on doing a lot of outdoor activities this summer, you can rest assured that you’re both covered. According to Dr. Iovino, the best way to use paw balms is with “dogs who are covering a lot of territory, like in the summer — hiking, rugged terrain — it can help to keep their really thick paw pads from drying out or callusing. Dogs who are doing a ton of pavement walking in cities, too. They tend to wear down their paws.” With the healing and coating elements of beeswax and vitamin E at work, this natural balm is a great pick overall. $12 at Bond Vet opens in a new tab