11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
With summer on the wayopens in a new tab, making sure your dog is well-groomed is the key to keeping them comfortable in hot, humid temps. Unfortunately, the market is flooded with grooming products containing harsh chemicals and fragrances that can irritate your dog’s senses and coat — not to mention, pile up in landfills. A great way to avoid both bummers is to opt for natural formulas that come with the added benefit of being organic and sustainable.
Still, rampant greenwashingopens in a new tab can make it hard to tell which products are good for your pet and the planet. That’s why we’ve put together a cheat sheet of eco-friendly grooming products, from cold-pressed skin supplements that come in recyclable tins to compostable brushes to a waterless anti-itch spray — for every purchase of which, a tree will be planted as part of the brand’s Reforestation Program.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
