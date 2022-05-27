Despite our best efforts, we all age. While the hydrating creams, Rogaine, and uniquely human ability to lie about mathematical certainties help us prolong facing this truth, the physical effects of our bodies slowly deteriorating are inevitable. But as most of us eventually learn, with a few lifestyle changes and the right products, not much will actually change day-to-day. This revelation also applies to our pups as they enter the senior-dog designation — minus the human vanity pleas that typically precede it.

“With senior dogs, I find the care to be the same for an adult dog at a baseline in terms of basic routine. Some of the changes that occur over time would be any chronic conditions that may develop through aging,” explains Dr. John Iovino, veterinarian and Collective member opens in a new tab . “These may need to be managed with medication or repeat vet visits to ensure things are on track in terms of treatment. Some senior dogs may require specific nutrient requirements and supplementation for certain issues, and so a diet change and supplements may be needed later on.”

Contrary to our (read: my) proclivity to grow bitter, jaded, or confused by the next generation’s obsession with digital dance choreography, Dr. Iovino states a dog’s personality will remain intact as they age. All they need is a few useful adjustments and helpful tools to ease the transition into their golden years. So, naturally, we rounded up a few helpful products to look out for if you’re adopting a senior dog or yours is starting to gray.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Best orthopedic bed

Best elevated dog bowl

Best lifter harness

Best joint support supplement

Best steps

Best car ramp

Best stair treads

Best toe grips

Best brain health supplement

Best stroller

Best diapers

opens in a new tab Pet Parents Washable Dog Diapers opens in a new tab $ 18 While he recommends trying medication first, Dr. Iovino sees diapers as a decent option for senior dogs prone to accidents. “I think dog diapers are useful for some dogs, especially if they have issues with incontinence. In this case, it will help the pet parent not clean up as much urine on the floor and can help with stress during these times when dealing with incontinence,” he says. $18 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best incontinence support supplement

Best potty pad