13 Best Products for Senior Dogs · Kinship

13 Products Your Senior Dog Needs

From doggie diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years. 

by Sean Zucker | expert review by Dr. John Iovino, DVM
Updated July 12, 2024
Despite our best efforts, we all age. While the hydrating creams, Rogaine, and uniquely human ability to lie about mathematical certainties help us prolong facing this truth, the physical effects of our bodies slowly deteriorating are inevitable. But as most of us eventually learn, with a few lifestyle changes and the right products, not much will actually change day-to-day. This revelation also applies to our pups as they enter the senior-dog designation — minus the human vanity pleas that typically precede it. 

“With senior dogs, I find the care to be the same for an adult dog at a baseline in terms of basic routine. Some of the changes that occur over time would be any chronic conditions that may develop through aging,” explains Dr. John Iovino, veterinarian and Collective member. “These may need to be managed with medication or repeat vet visits to ensure things are on track in terms of treatment. Some senior dogs may require specific nutrient requirements and supplementation for certain issues, and so a diet change and supplements may be needed later on.” 

Contrary to our (read: my) proclivity to grow bitter, jaded, or confused by the next generation’s obsession with digital dance choreography, Dr. Iovino states a dog’s personality will remain intact as they age. All they need is a few useful adjustments and helpful tools to ease the transition into their golden years. So, naturally, we rounded up a few helpful products to look out for if you’re adopting a senior dog or yours is starting to gray.

Best orthopedic bed

Raine Puff™ Companion-Pedic® Luxury Dog Bed
$300

Just as we grow out of our 20s and can no longer handle crashing on floors and couches, our dogs also need a sleep upgrade. “I think this is a great way to provide comfort while they’re resting, especially for senior dogs. As they age, most — if not all — will eventually develop some form of arthritis, and this can help decrease any pressure on hips, knees, and elbows, versus a firmer-type bedding,” Dr. Iovino explains.

$300 at Animals Matter

Best elevated dog bowl

Pets So Good Oreo Table
$59

Joint pain and aging go together like olive oil and ice cream. And similar to that strange food combo, the pair seems much more daunting before you dig in. In actuality, there are many small adjustments that’ll help your pup handle their aging joints. To avoid them bending over too much, try an elevated bowl. The doc adds, “I think elevated food bowls are a good idea for any dog, especially if theyre larger, or they have, for example, a chronic neck issue that may make it more difficult to put their head downwards.”

$59 at Pets So Good

Best lifter harness

Kurgo Up & About Lifter Support Harness
$30

Sometimes older dogs need an extra lift to get up and down surfaces. This harness is perfect for older pups who need assistance and a useful alternative to ramps.

$30 at Amazon

Best joint support supplement

Zesty Paws Vet Strength Mobility Bites
$40
$36

Again, joint issues are a huge part of aging. As Dr. Iovino puts it, “As dogs age, natural function of the joint starts to deteriorate. Cartilage and bone inside of the joints start to deteriorate, and this stimulates the body to create inflammation to help clean up the issue.” Luckily, he offers an easy relief option. “We have a lot of evidence that joint supplementation can be helpful to rebuild components of the joints, and this will help them function better and in many cases can help to reduce pain.”

$36 at Zesty Paws

Best steps

Archie & Oscar™ Grommit High Density Foam 4 Step Pet Stair
$80
$41

If your dog has grown accustomed to sleeping in bed with you or just likes to travel up the mattress for some snuggles, these steps will help keep these comforts available.

$41 at Wayfair

Best car ramp

Orvis Super-Lightweight Pet Ramp
$139

Of course, the best part of hitting retirement age is all that time available to travel, so your dog shouldn‘t have to sacrifice one of the many perks of their new lifestyle. This ramp will ensure day trips don’t become a thing of the past.

$139 at Orvis

Best stair treads

Orvis Recycled Water Trapper® Grid Stair Treads
$69

According to Dr. Iovino, stair treads can be super helpful for aging dogs experiencing changes in their mobility. He says, “Dogs who develop arthritis may have mobility issues, especially on slippery floors. So in this case, these dogs may need some added traction to walk well. Throw rugs and rubber matting can be really helpful in these cases.”

$69 at Orvis

Best toe grips

Dr. Buzby’s ToeGrips®
$40

Similarly, toe grips can help provide traction for dogs developing mobility issues on slippery floors — granted they’re okay with their toes being handled. That being said, Dr. Iovino does warn for some caution against persistent chewers. “If a dog is prone to eating or swallowing foreign material, then I can see one of the toe grips potentially being swallowed if they decide to try and chew off the product,” he says.

$40 at Dr. Buzby’s

Best brain health supplement

Only Natural Pet Senior Brain Health
$27

Many people are surprised to learn that dogs can develop dementia, but what’s even more concerning is about 85 percent of cases go undiagnosed. This blend of essential fatty acids, herbs, vitamins, and probiotics can help minimize the risk and maintain healthy brain functioning.

$27 at Amazon

Best stroller

HPZ Pet Rover Premium Dog Stroller
$299
$257

The benefits of going for walks aren’t exclusive to leg movement. If a dog can no longer keep up on hikes, getting outside and interacting with nature still has plenty of value.

$257 at Amazon

Best diapers

Pet Parents Washable Dog Diapers
$18

While he recommends trying medication first, Dr. Iovino sees diapers as a decent option for senior dogs prone to accidents. “I think dog diapers are useful for some dogs, especially if they have issues with incontinence.  In this case, it will help the pet parent not clean up as much urine on the floor and can help with stress during these times when dealing with incontinence,” he says.

$18 at Amazon

Best incontinence support supplement

Tomlyn Nutri-Cal Malt Flavored Gel
$17

As they age, you may find your once food-obsessed dog is a bit pickier. This flavored gel will help inspire the healthy appetite of their youth. 


$17 at Amazon

Best potty pad

Bark Potty
$37

The Bark Potty is an all-natural alternative to single-use pee pads that mimics the look, feel, and smell of grass that entices dogs to go. Made of genuine bark and fully recyclable, it’s the perfect option for dogs who’d prefer to minimize the number of trips they take up and down the stairs.

$37 at Bark Potty

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

