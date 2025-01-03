Ask any pet parent who has done it, and they will tell you that potty training has nothing on crate-training. Potty training is a matter of time. Crate-training is a matter of willpower — mostly yours.

Seriously, don’t let your pup’s, or your own, initial anxiety scare you away from this valuable training tool. Once properly crate trained opens in a new tab , your pup will find peace and security in having a den to call their own. Luckily, both the right training and the right crate can help ease some of this anxiety for pets and their parents. To help, we put together our top picks for puppy training crates and chatted with expert Leigh Siegfried, owner and trainer at Opportunity Barks opens in a new tab , to learn more about the process.

Main takeaways Crate-training is a great way to get your dog used to a routine and a safe space.

You need to find the right size for your puppy; you can use an adjustment accessory to make sure it’s a good fit while they grow.

You can also find features that make the space more comfortable for your puppy, like soft sides, or a crate that is nook-compatible.

Benefits of crate-training

There are loads of benefits, both short-term and long-term, to crate-training your pup. “Crate-training your dog allows them to feel prepared with a familiar relaxation spot and routine,” Siegfried tells Kinship. “It’s also a way to help your dog traverse change in the long term and deal with life events such as moving or additions of people or dogs to a home.”

The bottom line is that a properly crate-trained pup has the tools to take on new challenges and changes, allowing you to do the same.

How to choose the right crate size

When it comes to crate-training, size matters. Your puppy should be able to sit, stand, and turn around freely in the crate. To achieve this, measure your pup’s length and height, and add four inches to both in order to find a crate large enough for them to be comfortable. Knowing this, puppy parents might be tempted to buy a crate that will likely accommodate their puppy’s projected adult size. However, Siegfried cautions that too large a crate can hinder the training process,

“To feel comfortable and acclimated in a crate, a dog is going to need to feel secure and safe,” Siegfried advises.

Basically, a cavernous crate might not give your pup those cozy, den-vibes that are essential to successful crate- training. In addition, a surplus of space gives your puppy enough room to pee or poop without having to lie down in it, somewhat incentivizing them to do so. Therefore, it’s best to pick a crate that has enough room for your pup to get comfortable, just not too comfortable.

How to choose dog-crate materials

When choosing materials for your puppy’s crate, it’s best to balance your their temperament with your lifestyle. Temperament factors include things like being potty trained, anxiousness, or being destructive. Lifestyle factors opens in a new tab include travel, work, and budget.

How to choose the best dog-crate feature

Today, crates are being more thoughtfully designed than ever before, with features intended to work with your space, not against it. So, when choosing a crate based on its features, pet parents should think carefully about what crate will work best for the flow of their home.

opens in a new tab Fido Nook: The 2-in-1 Luxury Dog Bed and Crate opens in a new tab $ 229 Let’s be real: Dog crates can take up a good chunk of square footage, especially in apartments or smaller spaces. Luckily, Omlet has the solution with their Fido Nook, a sleek crate/furniture combo. Designed to blend and function with your space, the Fido Nook is fully customizable and compatible with standard 24-inch or 36-inch crates (removable wire crates can also be purchased during customization). As far as training goes, The Fido Nook creates a quiet, den-like atmosphere that is removed from the center of the home, perfect for crate-training lessons. $229 at Omlet opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Crispin Crate opens in a new tab $ 450 If you and your pup tend to bounce from space to space, consider getting them the safest space to bounce in, the Crispin by Tavo Pets. The Crispin crate is impact-tested and “benchmarked against the latest United Nations ECE child restraint standard,” another huge plus for pups on the go. Available in two colors and three sizes, this crate also features essential “crate-training” features, like a dimmed, den-like atmosphere and machine-washable pads. A quick note for pet parents: Car-crate-training opens in a new tab is a skill in itself, so make sure you work on that before you hit the road.

$450 at Tavo opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Evolv Dog Crate opens in a new tab $ 185 If you’re looking for the crème de la crate, look no further than the Diggs Evolv. As the name suggests, this crate is designed to grow with your pup, making it great for crate-training and beyond. Lightweight with over three points of access (two side doors and an add-on top that opens to convert into a playpen), this crate also includes a puppy divider. That feature will help smaller puppies not feel overwhelmed by the size. Also, the quality and safety features of this thing are bonkers, with pinch-free dual lock doors that keep puppy paws and jaws (not to mention human fingers) safe. It’s also available in three sizes. We cannot recommend this crate enough to help pups of all sizes start their crate-training journey.

$185 at Diggs opens in a new tab

How to choose the best dog-crate accessories

According to Siegfried, accessories can be the key to getting your puppy on-board with crate-training: “As a starting place, I recommend something for the dog to be able to interact with and chew on to build interest for getting in the crate in the first place.”

Accessories can make things easier for pet parents too, especially when it comes to crating beyond the training phase.

FAQs

How long can a puppy stay in a crate?

“How long can a puppy stay in a crate is generally one hour for every month they are old, plus one,” Siegfried says.

Until what age should a dog sleep in a crate?

“I think it’s the dealer’s choice here,” Siegfried says. “However, most dogs are sleeping in crates until they are house trained.”

How do you get a dog to stop barking in a crate?

“Barking in the crate is just a function of either frustration or distress,” Siegfried says. “So, it’s not about stopping the barking, as much as it's about trying to understand the underlying motivation for the communication because all barking is just communication.”

To reduce or stop barking, you must address the problem at the root of the communication, whether that be separation anxiety opens in a new tab , physical discomfort opens in a new tab , or something else. For more tips , check out our guide here opens in a new tab .









