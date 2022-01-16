Introducing the 2022 Puppy Bowl starting lineups and the rescue organizations they’re representing.

With the first round of the NFL playoffs in the books, we’re four weeks away from the big game: the yearly tradition of two teams featuring some of our best athletes colliding for the crown. No, not the Super Bowl. Rather, its cuter counterpart — the Puppy Bowl. For the past 17 years, the Puppy Bowl has been an adorable refuge from the often chaotic and intense nature of Super Bowl Sunday. Airing earlier in the day before its human parallel, the game includes exclusively shelter puppies and is intended to raise awareness of the importance of adopting from rescues opens in a new tab and the prevalence of pets abandoned in them opens in a new tab . Organizations from across the states volunteer pups for this cuddly competition so you can watch 50-plus dogs tumble over each other while supporting opens in a new tab a decent cause. These are the dogs (and their rescues) taking the field this year in the annual showdown between Team Fluff and Team Ruff.

Puppy Bowl XVIII airs Sunday, February 13th at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet.

Team Fluff

Baxter / Florida Little Dog Rescue opens in a new tab

Benny / Bosley’s Place opens in a new tab

Blondie / Providence Animal Center opens in a new tab

Birch / Ninna’s Road to Rescue opens in a new tab

Bunny / Green Dogs Unleashed opens in a new tab

Chorizo / Paws Crossed opens in a new tab

Cooper Pupp / Angel City Pit Bulls opens in a new tab

Dinozzo / Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue opens in a new tab

Firework / Helen Woodward Animal Center opens in a new tab

Forrest / Brandywine Valley SPCA opens in a new tab

Glaze / Green Dogs Unleashed opens in a new tab

Heidi / Virginia Beach SPCA opens in a new tab

Irwin / The Sato Project opens in a new tab

Kali / Lifeline Puppy Rescue opens in a new tab

Kirby / America’s VetDogs opens in a new tab

Mallorie / Rescue City opens in a new tab

Mario / The Sato Project opens in a new tab

Mr. Tinkles / Shih Tzu & Furbabies Rescue opens in a new tab

Nugget / Florida Little Dog Rescue opens in a new tab

Pudding / Rutland County Humane Society opens in a new tab

Raspberry / Shaggy Dog Rescue opens in a new tab

Rob Gronchowski / Love My Pitties Rescue

Sammie / Virginia Beach SPCA opens in a new tab

Sky / ROAR Animal Rescue opens in a new tab

Squeak / Florida Little Dog Rescue opens in a new tab

Wasabi / The Sato Project opens in a new tab

Wes / The Sato Project opens in a new tab

Ziggy / Rescue City opens in a new tab

Team Ruff

Aspen / Operation Paws for Home opens in a new tab

Banjo / Rescue City opens in a new tab

Biff / Last Chance Animal Rescue opens in a new tab

Billie / Compassion Kind opens in a new tab

Bimini / Orange Twins Rescue opens in a new tab

Cannon / Save An Angel opens in a new tab

Conchita / Miami-Dade County Animal Services opens in a new tab

Ellington / Shaggy Dog Rescue opens in a new tab

Emmylou / The Anti-Cruelty Society opens in a new tab

Hoku / Maui Humane Society opens in a new tab

Jackson / Muddy Paws Rescue opens in a new tab

Lucy / Rescue City opens in a new tab

Lulu / Pack Leaders Rescue of CT opens in a new tab

Luna / Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) opens in a new tab

Maisie / Compassion Kind opens in a new tab

Maribel / East Greenwich Animal Protection League (EGAPL) opens in a new tab

