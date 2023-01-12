Listen Up! Your Puppy Is Trying to Talk to You
How to make sense of all those grunts and whines.
Share Article
From the moment they pick up their new pup, most pet parents are convinced their dog is trying to tell them something: Did that grumble sound just like “Mom?” That was definitely it! If only they came with a translator. It’s true that dogs are social creatures and communicate their feelings with us through sounds and body languageopens in a new tab. In a puppy’s first weeks, they’ll begin to yelp, whine, and grunt before growing and moving into more rich and complex communication methods. Learning puppy speak helps you better care for your puppy — and build on that dialogue as they ageopens in a new tab.
“The better you understand how [your puppy] experiences their world, the less likely you’ll be to become frustrated or angry (and perhaps treat your charge unfairly),“ says Nicholas Dodman in his book, Puppy’s First Steps: The Whole-Dog Approach to Raising a Happy, Healthy, Well-Behaved Puppyopens in a new tab. “And, ultimately, the better and stronger the bond between the two of you will be.”
Get started decoding puppy speak — here are five explanations to help you decipher the meaning behind their body language and vocalizationsopens in a new tab.
Whines
When a puppy whines, that sweet little sound threatens to bring tears to our eyes. One study even found that the whimpersopens in a new tab of a puppy feel more sad to pet parents than the sound of a crying baby. Puppies will whine when they are in need — your puppy may be cold, lonely, or hungry. Try to comfort them with attention, food, or even a warm towel, and you’ll find they’ll probably stop.
Grunts
Puppies grunt for various reasons, but it’s something they do while they are relaxed and content. You’ll find puppies grunting when eating, sleeping, or being petted because they enjoy it.
Circles Before Sleeping
As you get ready for bed, you fluff your pillow and pull back your sheets. Dogs have a similar sleep routine of circling and stomping around. It’s believed this primal instinctive behavior helped wild dogs prepare and flatten their grass bedding before sleep.
Licking Lips
Dogs will often lick their lips when they are nervous or anxious. You can help your pup by finding the source of their anxiety and using techniquesopens in a new tab to calm them.
Moving Away From Head Pats
This might be a surprise to you, but many dogs don’t like head pats. Dogs love to be stroked, pet, and scratched but not necessarily patted, and there’s an important difference.
Daniela Lopez
Daniela Lopez is a digital media specialist and long-time contributor to The Bark.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Why Do We Want Our Dogs to Talk So Badly?
Tools like speech buttons and translation apps reflect more about our desires for our pets than their desires for themselves.
- opens in a new tab
How to Spark Joy in Your Dog’s Life
(And your own, while you’re at it.)
- opens in a new tab
How to Help an Anxious Dog
Easy ways to calm your pup’s nerves.
- opens in a new tab
Animal Instincts: Entering the Realm of Pet Psychics
Animal communicators in NYC and LA illuminate us on what your pets are really thinking.