10 Best Dog Stairs of 2026
At one time or another, every pup needs a little boost.
Share Article
In This Article:
The Top 10 Kinship-Reviewed Dog Stairs Frequently Asked Questions
Most dogs love to jump, but that doesn’t mean that they should. After all, the more they pounce up to the couch or the bed, the more strain they put on their joints, and it can build up over time and lead to weakness and/or pain. As such, we’re big proponents of dog stairs, both at home and on the go.
The way we see it, dog stairs are incredibly beneficial for short, small, and older dogs; they enable them to get from the floor to the couch, bed, or car with ease. Admittedly, if your dog has zero difficulty jumping, you can probably hold off on purchasing a set, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worthwhile to be brushed up on the subject.
With that in mind, we gathered the best dog stairs on the internet. Ahead, peruse 10 sets of dog stairs for every aesthetic and need.
The top 10 Kinship-reviewed dog stairs
Best Upholstered Dog Stairs: EHEYCIGA Dog Stairs
Best Faux Leather Dog Stairs: FunnyFuzzy Waterproof Washable PU Leather Modular Multi-Level Pet Stairs
Best Dog Stairs for Little Legs: Aodisman 3-Step Dog Ramp and Stairs for Small Dogs
Best Fold-Up Car Dog Stairs: Pet Runa Extra Wide Foldable Dog Stairs for Large Dogs
Best Plastic Dog Stairs: PetSafe CozyUp Folding Dog Stairs
Best Spiral Dog Stairs: FunnyFuzzy Cozy Corduroy Joint-Friendly Removable Spiral Pet Stairs
Best Modular Dog Stairs Ramp: FunnyFuzzy Modular Foam Dog Ramp Stairs for Staircase Stairs
Best Storage Dog Stairs: Love's cabin Storage Dog Stairs
Best Looking Dog Stairs: Senneny Imitation Linen Dog Stairs
Best Hide-Out Dog Stairs: FunnyFuzzy Retro Pixel Handcrafted Foldable Pet Stairs With Storage
How to choose the dog stairs that are right for you
Size
The size of your dog will determine the stairs that are best for your household. To ensure that what you choose is suitable for your pup, pay close attention to the weight capacity and breed indications in the product description.
Safety
Dog stairs with non-slip treads are the safest. They will help prevent your pup from slipping while navigating between surfaces. Furthermore, stairs specifically built for your pup’s size are also the safest, as if a large dog uses stairs intended for small dogs, they’re at risk for collapsing.
Type
Dog stairs are available in various styles and silhouettes. Picking the set that’s best for your household will depend on your dog’s size and stability and your space. In formal settings, you might prefer upholstered dog stairs. For on-the-go use, fold-up dog stairs are best. If you live in a small space, a set of spiral dog stairs might be best. Lastly, consider the length of your dog’s legs. Some dog stairs are specifically made for short-leg breeds and take on more of a sloped ramp appearance.
Price
As with all pet products (and products in general), dog stairs are sold at various price points. At the end of the day, it’s about how much you want to spend and how long you hope for the stairs to last. If longevity is your main concern, investing in a high-quality set of stairs is a good idea.
Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Best upholstered dog stairs
Pros
Reconfigurable design
Removable and machine-washable cover
Made of high-density foam
Non-slip bottom
Handle for easy transport
Sold in three, four, and five-step designs, as well as standard and extra wide steps
Cons
Some shoppers report the foam doesn’t fully reconfigure after being vacuum-sealed
Overall review
“A godsend for my little mixed breed dog! She’s only 8 inches tall, so her legs are only about 4 inches long, and she loves to get on the sofa and bed. She basically requires it. She took to these stairs immediately. She is older… and she runs up and down them. They are sturdy but have some give to them.” —Amazon reviewer
Amazon review rating: 4.4 out of 5
Best faux leather dog stairs
Pros
Waterproof design
High-end faux leather look
Sold in two, three, four, and five-step designs, as well as four colors
Convertible, modular design
Made of high-density foam
Removable, wipe-down covers
Cons
Not machine-washable
Faux leather covers may show wrinkles and wear over time
Overall review
“Multi-level design=game changer! Configures from two to four steps. PU leather cleans with baby wipes. A great purchase this year!” —FunnyFuzzy review
Funny Fuzzy review rating: 4.8 out of 5
Best dog stairs for little legs
Pros
Sloped ramp design
Sold in three-, four-, and five-step designs, as well as eight colors
Made of supportive, high-density foam
Removable, machine-washable cover
Cons
Some shoppers report that they’re not super sturdy
Some shoppers report that they don’t decompress nicely
Overall review
“Really great foam steps; they are gently sloped, easy for my little dog to go up and down. And the best part is that I got the five-step, two-part steps, so we use the top three steps for the sofa (a lot nicer than using a couple of cushions that slid) and the base with the other two steps works well for her for the bed since she just hops up and down anyway, but this way she has a gentle landing and just proceeds to the floor! Highly recommend these wonderful steps, especially the five-step adjustable! They are very well made, even though they came extremely compressed.” —Amazon reviewer
Amazon review rating: 4.5 out of 5
Best fold-up car dog stairs
Pros
High weight capacity
Extra-wide stairs
Convenient, collapsible, easy-to-store design
Can be configured with high or low step angles depending on your dog’s mobility abilities
Lightweight, weighing only 13 pounds
Cons
Some shoppers report that the aluminum frame doesn’t hold up over time
Overall review
“Love these steps! They’re easy to open, place, use, collapse, and store! They work great, and I think it’s for two main reasons… the dimensions are perfect…they’re nice and wide so they look and feel like ‘steps,’ not a balance beam… each step is deep enough to land on, and the distance/angle between them is great… very natural so your dog doesn’t try skipping steps.
What makes the difference besides the dimensions is that they are very stable! If they feel wobbly the first time your dog tries them, forget it… they’ll be afraid to try again! These didn’t budge, wobble, nothing! And they’ve quiet… steps are padded just enough to eliminate clattering or nails scraping! Can’t tell you how easy it was to get one dog to give it a try… the second saw how well it went and naturally followed! Monkey see, monkey climb!” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.5 out of 5
Best plastic dog stairs
Pros
High weight capacity
Non-slip fabric treads (replaceable)
Built-in side rails
Fold-up design for easy storage
Sold in two neutral colors
Cons
Not aesthetically pleasing
Overall review
“Super easy to set up, and the height is perfect for our tall bed for the dogs to get on. All we did was coax them with a treat to come up and then down a few times. And ever since, they use it constantly. ... The fact that it folds up if you have company — or travel even — is great. I put the little rubber gripper stickers on the feet, and they do a pretty good job. Our floor is hardwood in the bedroom with no rug. So, make sure you put the gripper stickers on if you don’t have carpet. The stair tread stickers were easy to put on. And this thing is pretty sturdy considering my four-year-old keeps trying to sit on the steps.” —Amazon reviewer
Amazon review rating: 4.2 out of 5
Best spiral dog stairs
Pros
Cute spiral design
Sold in two-, three-, and four-step designs, as well as three colors and left- and right-facing options
Grip-enhanced fabric
Removable, machine-washable cover
Cons
Front and center branding patch that some shoppers may not like
Weight capacity not listed
Overall review
“The love of my life has grown into his old age and has started to struggle to jump up onto the bed. The vet said he needed stairs now because all it would take is one wrong foot landing and... well, yeah. We got the stairs. Haha.
I wasn't sure which ones to get because he’s large cat size haha. I was afraid these stairs might be to small for him or even too big for the small room, but they don’t take up too much space and he does just fine with them. They are also super sturdy, and I feel very comfortable my baby is safe when using these.” — Amazon reviewer
Amazon review rating: 4.1 out of 5 (fairly new product)
Best modular dog stairs ramp
Pros
Ramp-like design reduces climbing strain
Enhanced-grip fabric
Made with high-density foam and a non-slip bottom
Available in two and six-step options, as well as two neutral colors
Removable, machine-washable covers
Cons
Weight capacity not listed
Overall review
N/A: New product, awaiting reviews
Funny Fuzzy review rating: N/A