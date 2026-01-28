Most dogs love to jump, but that doesn’t mean that they should. After all, the more they pounce up to the couch or the bed, the more strain they put on their joints, and it can build up over time and lead to weakness and/or pain. As such, we’re big proponents of dog stairs, both at home and on the go.

The way we see it, dog stairs are incredibly beneficial for short, small, and older dogs; they enable them to get from the floor to the couch, bed, or car with ease. Admittedly, if your dog has zero difficulty jumping, you can probably hold off on purchasing a set, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worthwhile to be brushed up on the subject.

With that in mind, we gathered the best dog stairs on the internet. Ahead, peruse 10 sets of dog stairs for every aesthetic and need.

The top 10 Kinship-reviewed dog stairs

How to choose the dog stairs that are right for you

Size

The size of your dog will determine the stairs that are best for your household. To ensure that what you choose is suitable for your pup, pay close attention to the weight capacity and breed indications in the product description.

Safety

Dog stairs with non-slip treads are the safest. They will help prevent your pup from slipping while navigating between surfaces. Furthermore, stairs specifically built for your pup’s size are also the safest, as if a large dog uses stairs intended for small dogs, they’re at risk for collapsing.

Type

Dog stairs are available in various styles and silhouettes. Picking the set that’s best for your household will depend on your dog’s size and stability and your space. In formal settings, you might prefer upholstered dog stairs. For on-the-go use, fold-up dog stairs are best. If you live in a small space, a set of spiral dog stairs might be best. Lastly, consider the length of your dog’s legs. Some dog stairs are specifically made for short-leg breeds and take on more of a sloped ramp appearance.

Price

As with all pet products (and products in general), dog stairs are sold at various price points. At the end of the day, it’s about how much you want to spend and how long you hope for the stairs to last. If longevity is your main concern, investing in a high-quality set of stairs is a good idea.

Our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best upholstered dog stairs

opens in new tab EHEYCIGA Dog Stairs opens in new tab $ 35 The EHEYCIGA Dog Stairs are your classic upholstered dog stairs. They’re angular, supportive, and work well for couches and beds. What’s unique about these Amazon’s Choice dog stairs is that they’re reconfigurable, so they can be used as stairs or transformed into platform beds. Weight capacity: 35 pounds $35 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Reconfigurable design

Removable and machine-washable cover

Made of high-density foam

Non-slip bottom

Handle for easy transport

Sold in three, four, and five-step designs, as well as standard and extra wide steps

Cons

Some shoppers report the foam doesn’t fully reconfigure after being vacuum-sealed

Overall review

“A godsend for my little mixed breed dog! She’s only 8 inches tall, so her legs are only about 4 inches long, and she loves to get on the sofa and bed. She basically requires it. She took to these stairs immediately. She is older… and she runs up and down them. They are sturdy but have some give to them.” —Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.4 out of 5

Best faux leather dog stairs

opens in new tab FunnyFuzzy Waterproof Washable PU Leather Modular Multi-Level Pet Stairs opens in new tab $ 50 If you only like dog decor that meshes with human design aesthetics, you’ll dig the FunnyFuzzy Waterproof Washable PU Leather Modular Multi-Level Pet Stairs. The faux leather dog stairs feature a modular design outfitted in brown, black, blue, or gray fabric. The best part? They’re waterproof! So, muddy paws or potential accidents won’t be of concern with these popular dog stairs. Weight capacity: 45 pounds $50 at FunnyFuzzy opens in new tab

Pros

Waterproof design

High-end faux leather look

Sold in two, three, four, and five-step designs, as well as four colors

Convertible, modular design

Made of high-density foam

Removable, wipe-down covers

Cons

Not machine-washable

Faux leather covers may show wrinkles and wear over time

Overall review

“Multi-level design=game changer! Configures from two to four steps. PU leather cleans with baby wipes. A great purchase this year!” —FunnyFuzzy review

Funny Fuzzy review rating: 4.8 out of 5

Best dog stairs for little legs

opens in new tab Aodisman 3-Step Dog Ramp and Stairs for Small Dogs opens in new tab $ 39 The Aodisman 3-Step Dog Ramp and Stairs for Small Dogs are particularly great for short-legged breeds like Corgis and Dachshunds. The stairs are well-reviewed by thousands of Amazon shoppers for their soft, sloped design that’s easy to navigate from the floor to the couch or bed. Function aside, they’re sold in eight neutral colors, so they’re easy to match to most homes. Weight capacity: 50 pounds $39 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Sloped ramp design

Sold in three-, four-, and five-step designs, as well as eight colors

Made of supportive, high-density foam

Removable, machine-washable cover

Cons

Some shoppers report that they’re not super sturdy

Some shoppers report that they don’t decompress nicely

Overall review

“Really great foam steps; they are gently sloped, easy for my little dog to go up and down. And the best part is that I got the five-step, two-part steps, so we use the top three steps for the sofa (a lot nicer than using a couple of cushions that slid) and the base with the other two steps works well for her for the bed since she just hops up and down anyway, but this way she has a gentle landing and just proceeds to the floor! Highly recommend these wonderful steps, especially the five-step adjustable! They are very well made, even though they came extremely compressed.” —Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.5 out of 5

Best fold-up car dog stairs

opens in new tab Pet Runa Extra Wide Foldable Dog Stairs for Large Dogs opens in new tab $ 130 $ 110 $ 110 Generally, cars are even taller than couches and beds. To save your dog’s joints, treat them to a set of the Pet Runa Extra Wide Foldable Dog Stairs for Large Dogs. These high-capacity dog stairs work for almost all breeds, though the angle of the steps might be too tall for those with shorter legs. That said, the configurable, Amazon’s Choice stairs can be set up with high or low angles, making them more universal. Weight capacity: 250 pounds $110 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

High weight capacity

Extra-wide stairs

Convenient, collapsible, easy-to-store design

Can be configured with high or low step angles depending on your dog’s mobility abilities

Lightweight, weighing only 13 pounds

Cons

Some shoppers report that the aluminum frame doesn’t hold up over time

Overall review

“Love these steps! They’re easy to open, place, use, collapse, and store! They work great, and I think it’s for two main reasons… the dimensions are perfect…they’re nice and wide so they look and feel like ‘ steps, ’ not a balance beam… each step is deep enough to land on, and the distance/angle between them is great… very natural so your dog doesn’t try skipping steps.



What makes the difference besides the dimensions is that they are very stable! If they feel wobbly the first time your dog tries them, forget it… they’ll be afraid to try again! These didn’t budge, wobble, nothing! And they’ve quiet… steps are padded just enough to eliminate clattering or nails scraping! Can’t tell you how easy it was to get one dog to give it a try… the second saw how well it went and naturally followed! Monkey see, monkey climb!” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.5 out of 5

Best plastic dog stairs

Pros

High weight capacity

Non-slip fabric treads (replaceable)

Built-in side rails

Fold-up design for easy storage

Sold in two neutral colors

Cons

Not aesthetically pleasing

Overall review

“Super easy to set up, and the height is perfect for our tall bed for the dogs to get on. All we did was coax them with a treat to come up and then down a few times. And ever since, they use it constantly. ... The fact that it folds up if you have company — or travel even — is great. I put the little rubber gripper stickers on the feet, and they do a pretty good job. Our floor is hardwood in the bedroom with no rug. So, make sure you put the gripper stickers on if you don’t have carpet. The stair tread stickers were easy to put on. And this thing is pretty sturdy considering my four-year-old keeps trying to sit on the steps.” —Amazon reviewer

Amazon r eview rating: 4.2 out of 5

Best spiral dog stairs

Pros

Cute spiral design

Sold in two-, three-, and four-step designs, as well as three colors and left- and right-facing options

Grip-enhanced fabric

Removable, machine-washable cover

Cons

Front and center branding patch that some shoppers may not like

Weight capacity not listed

Overall review

“ The love of my life has grown into his old age and has started to struggle to jump up onto the bed. The vet said he needed stairs now because all it would take is one wrong foot landing and... well, yeah. We got the stairs. Haha.



I wasn't sure which ones to get because he’s large cat size haha. I was afraid these stairs might be to small for him or even too big for the small room, but they don’t take up too much space and he does just fine with them. They are also super sturdy, and I feel very comfortable my baby is safe when using these. ” — Amazon reviewer

Amazon review rating: 4.1 out of 5 (fairly new product)

Best modular dog stairs ramp

opens in new tab FunnyFuzzy Modular Foam Dog Ramp Stairs for Staircase Stairs opens in new tab $ 60 Another FunnyFuzzy must-try? The Modular Foam Dog Ramp Stairs for Staircase Stairs. If your dog has been having trouble with the angle of your steps, adding these wedges will transform your stairs into more of a ramp. Each dense foam wedge has a grippy, non-slip bottom, ensuring it will stay put underfoot. That said, if you have a medium or large breed, be sure to keep a close eye on them when first navigating these stairs, as the weight limit isn’t listed. Weight capacity: Weight capacity not listed. $60 at FunnyFuzzy opens in new tab

Pros

Ramp-like design reduces climbing strain

Enhanced-grip fabric

Made with high-density foam and a non-slip bottom

Available in two and six-step options, as well as two neutral colors

Removable, machine-washable covers

Cons

Weight capacity not listed

Overall review

N/A: New product, awaiting reviews

Funny Fuzzy review rating: N/A

Best storage dog stairs