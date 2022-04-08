Is This the Philippe Starck Ghost Chair of the Pet World?
Hiddin’s lucite pet products are lightweight, versatile and — more importantly — invisible.
Two decades ago, Philippe Starck and Kartell collaborated on the Louis Ghostopens in a new tab, a tongue-in-cheek transparent reinterpretation of the classic Louis XV armchair, and it quickly became an icon in its own right (even her majesty approves). Lightweight, minimalist, and dazzlingly simple, it’s no surprise that the spectral piece has inspired countless other lucite home decor options, especially those that you’d prefer to remain inconspicuous — like pet furniture.
That’s exactly what interior designer Tracey Butler had in mind when she launched Hiddinopens in a new tab, a line of crystalline, impact-resistant, easy-to-clean essentials for dogs and cats — from pet gates, crates, and play pens to toy bins, bowls, and leashes. “The designs appeal to pet owners who need products that keep their animals safe, but who also appreciate an elegant aesthetic,” she said.
After fashion world stints at Bergdorf Goodman and Henri Bendel, Butler apprenticed with award-winning interior designers Jeffrey Bilhuber (Anna Wintour and David Bowie are clients) and Thom Filicia (Queer Eye) before starting Clear Home Design. Not unlike her human home decor, Hidden’s products — which are made in the U.S. from BPA-free lucite — have a way of making small spaces look less cluttered. Like the transparent perch blocksopens in a new tab, that’ll give your cats the impression they’re levitating, and the elevated feedersopens in a new tab, that come with glass or stainless steel bowls.
Our favorite? Anyone who’s trained a puppy knows the eyesore that is a wood or metal baby gate, not to mention the damage it does to your walls. Hiddin’s zig-zag pet gates come in freestanding or wall-mounted versions that are both adjustable, lightweight, and sturdier than they appear. “Pet barriers, crates, and feeders can be great looking,” said Butler. “And pets certainly don’t need to be kept behind bars when they’re indoors.” Indeed. But perhaps more importantly, seeing your puppy perplexed by a seemingly magic invisible barrier is cute as hell.
