11 Best Dog Feeders and Bowls · Kinship

Skip to main content

11 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On

From handmade stoneware to hand-blown glass to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs.

by Sean Zucker
March 6, 2022
Golden retriever dog walking towards dog bowls on the floor
Courtesy of 2Modern

Soon-to-be pet parents plan for a lot before introducing a dog into their lives. They consider their housing situation, lifestyle, and finances to prepare for the long haul with their new furry addition. However, few prepare for the impact generic dog bowls and feeders can have on a kitchen’s aesthetic. Not to mention, your dog will presumably be feasting in these daily, so having one that can handle wear and limit mess is ideal.

It’s a balance even professionals struggle with. “Many pet parents choose a bowl because of the cute design — I do this too, so no judgment,” says veterinary nutritionist Dr. Lindsey Bullen. “But I encourage them to remember that the bowl is supposed to ultimately be for their pet, and thus to remember that since their pet is a unique individual, the bowl of choice may be different from what they want to buy.”

There are other factors to consider as well, namely the size and material makeup of the bowl. Though — as with most things — it’s generally contingent on specific needs and preferences. “It depends on the individual. For example, if you’re purchasing for a puppy, you would likely want to consider the size of the pet (so they can physically get into the bowl), as well as the normal rate of consumption,” Dr. Bullen notes before adding that some puppies tend to eat quickly, so a slow feeding bowl may be a good idea early on.

Additionally, there is some debate surrounding elevated bowls regarding their effectiveness. Dr. Bullen explains that for some pets, such as those who are hyporexic and eat less than normal due to pain from arthritis, an elevated bowl offers an ideal solution. With so many variables, finding the right bowl for your pet and your aesthetic can be challenging. Below are a few feeding options that’ll meet specific needs while also complementing your decor and dog’s appetite.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Dorai Dog Bowls and Stone Base
Dorai Dog Bowls and Stone Base
$135

The kit includes two bowls made of dishwasher-safe ceramic and two debossed holders, one with an extra water gutter, and a non-slip base. It’s perfect for those who love a minimalist look and hate a wet floor. Plus, Dr. Bullen recommends ceramic bowls as they tend to be easier to clean and harder to stain.

$135 at Dorai
Nicolas Newcomb Handmade Dog Bowls
Nicolas Newcomb Handmade Dog Bowls
$50

Liked the minimalist ceramic bowl but want some color to make it pop? These Nicolas Newcomb pieces feature matte grey on the outside with a high gloss interior of either aqua, emerald, or coral. Plus, each one is uniquely handmade in Brooklyn. And as Hova says — they go hard.

$50 at Ware of the Dog
YETI Boomer 8 Dog Bowl
YETI Boomer 8 Dog Bowl
$50

For particularly chaotic eaters, YETI comes through. The brand is known for its durable products, and the Boomer 8 lives up to the brand’s reputation. This stainless steel option is rust-resistant and puncture-resistant, withstanding any future attempts at dings and dents. However, Dr. Bullen does warn that metallic bowls — while harmless — can produce a taste that picky eaters may be aversed to.

$50 at YETI
Maisonette brklz Bowl
BRKLZ Bowl
$25

This brklz bowl will give your pup the closest experience to fine dining with gold cutlery.

$25 at Maisonette
Fable Bowl
Fable Bowl
$35

Beyond its Instagram-ready color palette, this offering from Fable is equally practical with a weighted base for max stability and an antimicrobial glossy interior for easy cleanup.

$35 at Fable
Mr. Dog Glass Bowl (Nick Cotterman Edition)
Mr. Dog Glass Bowl (Nick Cotterman Edition)
$225

This handcrafted glass bowl comes courtesy of a Mr. Dog and Nick Cotterman collab and features a clear design that only vaguely resembles the jail they held Magneto in. Supervillain vibes aside, Dr. Bullen notes that — similar to ceramic ones — food is less likely to stick to glass bowls, making them less likely to smell.

$225 at SSENSE
Utility Objects Sand Shapes Pet Bowl
Utility Objects Sand Shapes Pet Bowl
$34

Ceramic artist Aleisha Ellis has been designing homewares under the brand Utility Objects since 2018. Her work often highlights the organic textures of clay through a modern lens, and these bowls are no different.

$34 at Sir Dogwood
Now House for Pets by Jonathan Adler Duo Dog Bowl
Now House for Pets by Jonathan Adler Duo Dog Bowl
$30

If there were ever a statement dog bowl, this is it. These Jonathan Adler feeders feature chic patterns that’ll be appreciated by pets and people alike. 

$30 at Bloomingdale's
MiaCara Doppio Dog Bowl Set
MiaCara Doppio Dog Bowl Set
$210

This set includes one solid oak wood tray and two porcelain bowls with a high-gloss finish, appealing to your eyes as much as what will go in them appeals to your pup’s stomach.

$210 at 2Modern
Wild One Bowl Kit
Wild One Bowl Kit
$48

Featuring an elegantly simple design, Wild One’s bowls are made of food-grade stainless steel and formatted with a perfectly angled scoop to ensure no food is left behind (or in crevices) confirming that its style is matched only by its practicality.

$48 at Wild One
Kibble and Bone's "The Poppy" bowl
The Poppy by Kibble and Bone
$45

In addition to its stunning handcrafted minimalistic design, for every bowl purchased Kibble and Bone will donate one pound of dog food to Wags and Walks, a Los Angeles-based rescue that saves dogs from high kill shelters.

$45 at Kibble and Bone

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles