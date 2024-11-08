A Mississippi Puppy Was Born Green
This harmless condition is only temporary. Here’s why it happens.
Share Article
If I feel like I need a , I obviously immediately turn to Joni Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue (now available again on Spotify!). And while some people’s go-tos on that album are the eternally prescient “All I Want” and “A Case of You,” mine is “Little Green.” The song is the melancholic odeopens in a new tab to the daughter Mitchell put up for adoption in 1965, and though its a surefire tear-jerker for that reason alone, its also hopeful in its message: “Little Green, have a happy ending / Just a little Green / Like the color when the spring is born.”
That song started playing through my head when I saw the news that now calls for a literal interpretation of this ditty: An American Pit Bull Terrier named Pearl in Mississippi has given birth to a green puppy.
Meet this “Little Green” pup.
Pearl’s parents, Annise Tooley and her boyfriend, Greg Fucich, delivered the puppies on Nov. 3. Shortly, after, they noticed the pup had a green tint to her coat, when compared to her siblings’ white coloring. They appropriately named the little one Fiona, after the ogre-princess in Shrek.
Tooley told local news network WLOX opens in a new tab that she had to consult Google: “Why are one of my puppies that my American Pit had... green?” Turns out, Pearl’s puppy was in good company. Earlier this year, a Golden Retriever puppy born in Pensacola, Florida, just before St. Patrick’s Day also shared the green-hue characteristic. “We were kind of shocked,” Carole DeBruler, owner of Golden Treasures Kennel where the pup was born, told opens in a new tabPeople. “We rubbed her, and the green just didn’t come off.”
Here is a photo of Pistachio, a green pup born on the island of Sardinia, in Pattada, Italy, four years ago:
What causes this phenomenon?
So, back to Tooley’s original question: Why? Both Fiona and Shamrock were born with a pigment on their coats called biliverdin, which can sometimes (rarely) mix with a pregnant dog’s amniotic fluid. It’s essentially the breakdown of hemoglobin or other heme proteinsopens in a new tab. Thankfully, it is harmless and only lasts for a short time.
“The puppy’s green hue is likely to have been caused by meconium, a puppy’s first feces which may be passed ahead of birth, or placental pigments,” Daniella Dos Santos, president of the British Veterinary Association, told The Independent in October 2020, upon the birthopens in a new tab of a green German Shepherd puppy in North Carolina. Shana Stamey, the pet parent of the German Shepherd mom and her litter, said the puppy’s mom would lick off the green while Stamey gave her a bath, which would cause the color to fade in a matter of weeks.
As for Fiona’s future? The lucky little pup will go to a worthy home when she’s old enough.
References:
Metabolic Functions of Biliverdin IXβ Reductase in Redox-Regulated Hematopoietic Cell Fateopens in a new tab
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Single Puppy Syndrome: One-Puppy Litter
One doesn’t have to be the loneliest number when it comes to your dog.
- opens in a new tab
What Is a Pit Bull, Exactly?
Everything you need to know about the five breeds dubbed “Pit Bulls.”
- opens in a new tab
7 Myths Harmful to Pit Bulls—Debunked
These sweet pups need advocates, this National Pit Bull Awareness Month, and always.
- opens in a new tab
The Misunderstood Pit Bull Is at the Top of Yves’s Advocacy List
The model, activist, and musician on his activism philosophy: “I’ve always been drawn to those who have been left behind, forgotten, misunderstood. I relate to them on a very deep, personal level. No matter how different you are, everyone deserves a chance.”
- opens in a new tab
Breed Does Not Equal Behavior—Here’s Why
A new study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behavior.
- opens in a new tab
The Pit Bull-Advocacy Doc “Saving Jones” Isn’t Just for Dog Lovers
Actress and comedian Rebecca Corry wants to heal society’s messed up relationship with Pit Bulls—starting with this movie.