The Case Against Basic Dog Names
Inspo for picking one that pops.
Fauci. Panda. ’Rona. See a pattern here? Dog names run the gamut from old-school classics to on-trend homages. No nod is off the table — apparently not even pandemics. But neither end of the spectrum is super original and your pup is anything but basic. Below are some prompts to inspire a fitting moniker. You’ll thank us when you holler it and turn heads at the dog park.
Eats and drinks
Are you a discerning foodie or a street meat kind of person? Is swirling a full-bodied red or swilling an aged whisky more your speed? @TunaMeltsMyHeartopens in a new tab is already taken but if any of the following fare makes your mouth water, you might be onto something. In no particular order...
Taco
Sushi
Lentil
Mochi
Tofu
Pickle
Kimchi
Guinness
Martini
Jameson
Geography
Would you describe yourself as nostalgic, saving mementos from places you’ve been, or are you more of a jet-setter, dreaming of far-flung lands?
Jersey
Maui
Philly
Aspen
Brooklyn
Austin
Cairo
Hudson
Roosevelt
Sydney
Pop-culture references
They say you should never meet your heroes, but what better way to pay homage to a teen idol than by bestowing their name upon your new favorite person in the world (that would be your dog)? Whether basketball or Bridgerton is more your jam, the allusions are endless.
Bowie
Maisel
Arya
Harry
Kobe
Buffy
Dobby
Mazzy
Lizzo
Regé
Your dog’s own traits
Looks may not matter but let’s be real, they do give you material to work with when pondering a name. Is your dog a bite-sized Chiweenie or a Herculean hound? Do they have dreamy doe eyes or outsize ears (that they hopefully won’t grow into)?
Shorty
Bambi
Wolf
Yoda
Socks
Moose
Beasty
Blondie
Jet
Biggy
Whatever moniker you settle on, your dog is sure to end up perfectly suited for. So the only thing left to consider, obviously, is a witty Instagram handle.
