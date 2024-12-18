One of the most exciting things about becoming a puppy parent is showing off your new puppy. Most of us can’t wait to get them out to start making new friends. Sorry, new puppy parents, we’re going to be veterinary downers. While socialization is important, you’ll want to wait until your puppy is fully vaccinated first. Of course, there is going to be some leeway here and this is going to be different for every pup, so let’s take a look at what factors into when a puppy can be around other dogs.

Main takeaways

Having a puppy around other dogs before they’re fully vaccinated can put them at risk of getting certain infectious diseases.

Socialization and vaccinations are important steps in setting your puppy up for a healthy, happy life.

Socialization is very important, especially early on, so finding safe ways to socialize a puppy who isn’t completely vaccinated is a must.

Speak to your veterinarian if you have any questions about your puppy’s health.

When is the earliest a puppy can be around other dogs?

Though your new puppy may want nothing more than to get out there and make friends, it’s not always safe for them to do so. One of the biggest issues with a puppy being around other dogs is getting an infectious disease from them. While most healthy, vaccinated dogs have no trouble fending off common illnesses, a puppy’s immune system is still in the strengthening phase. It takes many workouts and help from vaccinations to make them strong enough to withstand the nasty things in the world. So, many veterinarians will recommend that your puppy doesn’t venture out outside socially opens in a new tab until they are fully vaccinated.

At what age is a puppy fully vaccinated?

Every vet has their own vaccination schedule for puppies, but they all follow some basic guidelines opens in a new tab . Most puppies will receive their first core vaccine at weaning, around six to eight weeks of age. From there, they should get two boosters given every three to four weeks. This makes a total of three vaccines by 12 to 16 weeks of age when a puppy can then get their rabies shot as well. After this, a puppy is considered fully vaccinated.

One of the biggest myths about puppies opens in a new tab is that more is better when it comes to vaccinations, and some breeders will start giving them as early as four weeks old. Just know that anything before five to six weeks of age likely does no good as it is overridden by the maternal antibodies they received from their mother. Puppies vaccinated before six weeks of age will still need three additional boosters.

Socialization vs. vaccinations: which is more important?

Puppy socialization opens in a new tab is becoming more of a hot topic in the dog world. It’s understood that socializing a puppy opens in a new tab helps determine how they will respond to different situations as an adult. Socialization requires bringing your puppy around lots of different kinds of dogs and people in many different situations. Sounds ideal for spreading germs, right? So, there has to be a balance between socializing your puppy and keeping them safe from disease.

Risks of introducing your new puppy before they are vaccinated

Now, if socialization is such an important stage for a puppy opens in a new tab , why are we even presenting a downside? Here’s the deal: Puppies are like children in that anything and everything can get them sick. Their immune system is just starting to figure things out and has a ways to go before it can really protect them from disease. Vaccines help with this, as does making sure your puppy is eating a good diet, getting exercise, and seeing a veterinarian regularly.

When you bring your new puppy home, you’re essentially removing them from the safety bubble created by their littermates and mother. They had the best of both worlds; they were able to socialize with a low risk of catching an illness. Your home is well out of that safety bubble, so you have to help them by exposing their system to small doses of infectious illnesses that will train the immune system without getting them sick. Vaccines are the safest way to do this, and it takes more than one dose to get that training done properly.

What is the best age for puppy socialization?

Your growing puppy will go through many physical and behavioral milestones opens in a new tab , one of which is the socialization period. While any time is great for socializing a dog, it’s been shown that between three and 12 weeks of age opens in a new tab has the greatest impact. Creating positive interactions with new places, people, and other animals during this time is a must, as these experiences are something your puppy will rely on to determine how they should react in the future.

If your puppy is already older than that, don’t worry. Proper socialization at any age can benefit a dog. Even adult dogs can be socialized opens in a new tab which can help cut down on unwanted behaviors.

Why socialization is so important for your puppy

Properly socializing your puppy opens in a new tab can be the difference between having a dog who easily accepts all types of company or one you have to keep an eye on when the mailman comes by. It helps build confidence and reduce fearfulness, which can cut down on negative behaviors as an adult opens in a new tab . It’s also a great way to bond with your new puppy so that you have a lasting and meaningful relationship together.

Ways to safely socialize your unvaccinated puppy

With an age spread from three to 12 weeks, some socialization is going to rely on the breeder or wherever you get your puppy from, and some is going to need to be done by you. We realize that we’ve tried very hard to deter you from socializing your puppy before they’re fully vaccinated. We can do the math to see that most puppies aren’t completely protected until they’re out of that socialization golden period. So, how do we expect you to get your puppy properly socialized? Don’t worry, we’ve got you.

Go for a daily walk

Walks are great for exercise and teaching leash skills and even basic obedience. They can also be a great way to socialize your puppy, just from a distance. Leash walking gives your puppy lots of exposure to sights, smells, and sounds without letting them get really up close and personal, where infectious diseases can lurk.

While walks are great, you’ll need to be particular about where you take your pup. Avoid areas where other dogs like to frequent, such as parks or popular hiking trails. You see, a sick dog doesn’t have to come in contact with your puppy to get them sick; it may just take contact with infected feces or other bodily fluids to transmit a disease.

Invite friends over

Puppies need exposure to new people as well as dogs, so consider inviting friends over to play. Preferably choose friends that don’t have dogs or have fully vaccinated dogs as they can bring some bad bugs with them on their clothes.

Play with vaccinated dogs

If your friends happen to have dogs who are fully vaccinated and not sick, bring them along. You can supervise the interactions to make sure your puppy behaves as they should, all while decreasing the chances of spreading diseases.

Go to puppy classes

If there’s a puppy class offered in your area, consider taking part. Puppy classes can not only safely introduce your puppy to other dogs and people but can get them started with basic obedience. Not all puppy classes are equal, though, so be sure to do some research to find one that is respected and sanitary first.

Tips for a safe puppy introduction to other dogs

Infectious diseases aren’t the only things to worry about when introducing your puppy to other dogs. You want to keep your puppy safe, so remember that not every dog enjoys the boundless energy that most puppies possess. In order to make introductions positive, stick to the following:

Ensure the other dog is vaccinated.

Stay on neutral territory.

Keep both dogs on a leash.

Judge both dogs’ attitudes to make sure both are friendly and into it, and stop if one isn’t.

Keep interactions short as puppies and patience can tire easily.

Final thoughts: When can a puppy be around other dogs?

To play it safe and protect your pup from infectious diseases, don’t let them around the general dog population until they are fully vaccinated. For most puppies, this is around 12 to 16 weeks of age. In order to get in much-needed socialization before they are protected, consider play dates with dogs who you know are healthy and vaccinated, take your puppy for walks, and invite friends over.

FAQs

Can I take my puppy outside before vaccinations?

House training is one of the first things you’ll work on with your new puppy, and it’s difficult to train them to potty outside if they can’t leave the house. So, yes, you can take your puppy outside; just be weary about where they go. Stick to your yard, if possible, and away from areas frequented by other dogs. Wipe their feet when they come in for maximum protection.

Can my 8-week-old puppy be around other dogs?

Eight weeks is when most puppies get started with vaccinations, so they won’t be fully protected from certain infectious diseases at that time. However, you still need to socialize them. Letting them be around dogs who are healthy and up-to-date on vaccinations may be the best way to go about this – just be sure to supervise all interactions.

Can my unvaccinated puppy be introduced to vaccinated dogs?

Most of the time, yes, but this doesn’t mean taking them to the dog park. Instead, choose dogs you know are healthy and vaccinated to interact with your puppy one at a time. Keep the interactions supervised and short.

How long after a second puppy vaccination can they go out?

It typically takes three puppy vaccinations to be considered fully vaccinated, so puppies who have only had two shouldn’t be allowed around unknown dogs. It generally takes two weeks after their third vaccination before you can consider letting your puppy around dogs you don’t know.

Can your puppy go to dog parks and off-leash areas?

You’ll want to wait to visit dog parks and off-leash areas until your puppy is fully vaccinated with three shots. Even then, use caution as vaccines don’t equal protection in all areas, and your puppy may still be in danger of getting injured.

