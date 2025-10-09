Dental health isn’t just an important part of your own health (reminder to book that dentist appointment you’ve been putting off!) but one that’s equally important for our pets. Often overlooked, dental disease is sadly a common issue with dogs and cats, and preventing the issue (or managing it, if it’s too late) should be one of your top priorities when it comes to caring for your beloved companion.

Dental disease is a painful and progressive condition. It causes gingivitis (inflamed gums), plaque and tartar which can lead to tooth root infections, decay, bone loss and teeth becoming loose and even falling out. Clinical signs are often subtle until the issue has progressed and is really painful. Therefore, it is important to know what early signs look like and when to react.

But how do we know which pets are more at risk? Are some breeds more likely to get dental issues than others? And, what can we do as pet parents and vets to keep their teeth sparkling white and pain free?

What causes dental problems in dogs?