One source for all things pet parenting. · Kinship

Skip to main content

One source for all things pet parenting.

Featured

vet applying k-tape to a dog's back
health

The £10 Vet Physio Secret Hiding on Amazon

Everything you need to know about K-taping for dogs

an orange cat in santorini
lifestyle

The Rise of Cat Tourism: Where to Travel for a Feline Fix

From a cat festival in Belgium to a cat paradise in Hawaii, there’s a cat holiday for everyone

A curious mixed breed dog peeks from behind a bold red door onto a terrazzo-tiled threshold, its front paws resting on a clean white step.
behaviour

Who Really Doesn’t Want to Go For A Walk – You Or Your Dog?

Spoiler: you might actually be the problem

Latest

a picture of a golden retriever lying on a dog bed
behaviour

“Settle” Might Just Be the Most Important Cue In Your Training Roster

It’s possibly the most important thing you’ll teach your pup

a fat grey cat looks menacingly out from behind a wall, licking his lips
behaviour

Does My Indoor Cat Still Know How to Hunt?

Their instincts are sharper than you think

a tabby cat with big eyes peering out from a hidey place
behaviour

What is Denning in Cats?

Hide and seek, or something more serious?

Most Popular

Health

sick dog lying on sofa
health

Can Dogs Actually Catch the Common Cold?

Youre sneezing, blowing your nose and stocking up on Lemsip. But is your pup at risk of catching your cold?

Person with short hair putting water bowl on floor for cat
health

8 Ways to Get a Cat to Drink Water

Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help

Dog in an MRI machine

Nutrition

black and white Corgi puppy eating out of a yellow dog bowl
nutrition

Could Your Dog’s Diet Be Changing Their Behaviour?

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

Cat eating out of metal bowl
nutrition

9 Foods You Should Never Feed Your Cat

Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself

Various Veggie Chips in a Ceramic Blue Bowl
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?

Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.

Behaviour

dalmation looks at angry handsome man in a stripey top
behaviour

Can Dogs Tell If Someone Is a Bad Person?

Why else did your dog hate your ex all along?

cat meowing
behaviour

The Cat’s Meow – What Does it All Mean?

How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings

young looking dog peeking through a fence
behaviour

Lifestyle

Dog running on the beach
lifestyle

Can I Take My Anxious Dog On Holiday?

Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy