Having to head into hospital for a while is stressful enough for anyone but for pet parents, that stressed is amplified by also worrying about the care of your beloved cat or dog. Thankfully, there are places you can turn to if you don’t have anyone nearby who can take your pet in.

If you’re stressed about what might happen to your pet while you’re in hospital, read on to find out about free pet fostering and volunteer dog walkers while you receive medical care as well as the duty that your local council has to keep your pet safe and well while you’re unable to.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Main Takeaways Free pet care while in hospital is available in the UK.

The Cinnamon Trust helps people over 65 and the terminally ill. Age UK can also help elderly pet owners.

Those living within the M25 can contact Mayhew.

Your local council has a statutory pet care duty although you may up paying a fee.

There are specialist services for the homeless and those fleeing domestic abuse.

Who can look after my pet while I’m in hospital?

If you’re looking for free pet care or emergency fostering while you’re in hospital in the UK, there are lots of places to turn to for help. Eligibility with some organisations depends on location or age.

Older people can turn to The Cinnamon Trust opens in new tab , which will organise pet fostering if a pet parent goes into hospital. The Cinnamon Trust also helps the terminally ill with free pet care while in hospital and emergency dog fostering.

Within the London area, the Mayhew opens in new tab operates a pet refuge programme, providing shelter and care for the pets of people in crisis for short periods of time, including those being hospitalised or attending rehab.

Who to call (a non-exhaustive list)

The Cinnamon Trust: free fostering for over-65s and the terminally ill

If you’re looking for free pet care while in hospital in the UK, the Cinnamon Trust helps older people and those who are terminally ill. The Trust offers regular support, such as dog walking and taking pets to the vets, and short-term fostering during a hospital stay. All foster pets are cared for in one of its two home-from-home sanctuaries located in Cornwall and Devon, or in a volunteer’s home.

Local council duties in England

Under the Care Act 2014 opens in new tab (England) or equivalent, councils have a statutory duty to protect property (including pets) if a pet parent is hospitalised and no one else can help. The council is also obliged to ensure that the welfare needs of those animals are met under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 opens in new tab . However, be aware that while the council has a duty to arrange care, they may charge you for the cost of temporary and emergency boarding.

If you find yourself needing help with pets when going into hospital, and you have no one to ask for help, inform the hospital social worker or your local council’s adult social care team upon your admission.

Pet Fostering Service Scotland and regional charities

The Pet Fostering Service Scotland opens in new tab (PFSS) supports pet parents suffering from ill health, temporary homelessness or domestic abuse and who are unable to afford boarding fees or arrange other care for their pet. Volunteers welcome the pet into their own home, while the pet parents cover the cost of food and vet care, although there is a hardship fund if necessary.

Elsewhere, the Keep Your Pet opens in new tab (KYP) programme operated by AgeUK York (in collaboration with RSPCA York and Harrogate) helps older or vulnerable pet parents in the Greater York area. The service aims to prevent pets from being rehomed due to temporary crises and to support the mental well-being of pet parents. It offers short-term (and sometimes longer-term) fostering for dogs and can organise visits to feed an animal. Pet parents cover food and vet bills while their pet is being cared for.

Google ‘emergency pet fostering’ + ‘your area’ for more local charities who provide similar services for those temporarily unable to care for their pet.

Can I use an NHS Personal Health Budget for pet care?

A Personal Health Budget opens in new tab (PHB) is allocated to people who need support with their health and well-being needs. You are eligible for a PHB if you are receiving NHS Continuing Healthcare opens in new tab , are referred and meet the eligibility criteria of their local wheelchair service, are already registered with the wheelchair service or have a mental health condition and are eligible for section 117 aftercare as a result of being detained under certain sections of the Mental Health Act.

PHBs are for health-related needs, such as treatments, equipment and personal care and you cannot use the funds for pet care. However, if an animal is an assistance dog aiding with a disability, a PHB may cover related support including emergency dog fostering or short-term pet fostering.

Specialist support: domestic abuse and homelessness fostering

There is a recognised link between domestic and animal abuse. Abusers often use the love of a pet to force victim-survivors to stay in abusive homes or risk their lives to return later. Many domestic abuse refuges don’t take pets, but emergency dog and short-term pet fostering is available. Check for an organisation in your area here opens in new tab .

The Dogs Trust Freedom Project opens in new tab offers temporary foster care for dogs whose pet parents are fleeing domestic abuse in London and the south-east, East Anglia, the north of England, the Midlands, Scotland and Wales.

Cats Protection Lifeline opens in new tab provides a free, confidential cat fostering service for people fleeing domestic abuse but is unable to foster cats for those needing hospital stays. A partner of Women’s Aid, the service covers the south-east (London, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Kent, Sussex and Surrey), Yorkshire, East Anglia, the Midlands, Wales and Scotland.

Endeavour opens in new tab in Bolton offers in-house pet fostering to enable those with pets to flee an abusive household without surrendering or leaving their animals. Covering the north west, Endeavour aims to provide foster placements for all domestic pets including cats, reptiles, fish and small furry animals.

Refuge4Pets opens in new tab offers free foster placements for all types of animals for victim-survivors escaping domestic abuse across Devon and Cornwall. Animals are cared for by volunteers, and the charity covers costs while they are in its care.They tell Kinship they do often foster for victim survivors who are in hospital as a result of abuse. Call on 0300 4000 121 or email on info@refuge4pets.org.uk opens in new tab .



Known for its vet care and advocacy outreach for the homeless and vulnerable, Dog on the Streets opens in new tab (DOTS) also provides short-term fostering for pets if the pet parent is hospitalised, in rehab or facing other emergencies. In London, DOTS works in partnership with the London Ambulance Service and hospitals across the city so that those admitted in an emergency have someone to ensure their dog is safe and cared for.

Emergency planning: how to prepare a pet emergency kit

If it’s likely you might go into hospital at short notice, prepare ahead of time for pet fostering emergencies. Having everything to hand will allow you to ensure your pet is getting the right care and will reduce your pet’s stress.

Firstly, ensure all the documentation relating to your pet is easily and readily accessible in one place, such as a clearly marked folder. This should include vet and any medical conditions, allergies and medications details. Also, include microchip details and a recent photo with any identifying marks shown.

You will also need to supply your pet’s regular medication, with dosage instructions, and food for the duration of your absence, with a few extra days in case your hospital stay is longer than you expect. Provide a suitable pet carrier or crate, ideally labelled and make sure you have your pet’s lead or harness where applicable and a favourite toy and/or a familiar blanket to help reassure your pet.

If you can, tell a neighbour or relative how a pet fosterer can access this kit. Otherwise, leave clear written instructions in an envelope that’s easy to find; like on the fridge.

Bottom line: finding peace of mind while you recover

A hospital stay can be worrying, and if you have a pet to consider it can definitely add to the stress. Plan ahead by contacting the appropriate organisations and prepare everything your pet needs ahead of time. But don’t worry, even in an emergency, help is available while you are in hospital. In most cases, depending on whether there are charities in your area that can help, the care will be free of charge, but you may be expected to cover pet food and vet bills, just as you normally would.

And once you know your pet is safe and well looked after, you can focus on getting better.

Frequently asked questions: pet care while in hospital

Does the council charge for pet care while I’m in hospital?

Under the Care Act 2014 councils have a statuary duty to protect property (including pets) if a pet parent is hospitalised and no one else can help, but yes, they may charge for the care.

Will my pet be rehomed if I am in hospital for a long time?

The local council or authorities will not rehome your pet without your consent or the consent of an authorised representative. Many of the charities that offer emergency pet fostering will work with you if you need to stay longer.

Can volunteers visit my pet at home instead of fostering?

Most of the charities use volunteers that take your pet into their own home, this is particularly true for dogs. If you’re only in hospital for a very short time it may be possible for a volunteer to pop in and feed an animal but bear in mind most volunteers have homes, families and their own pets to look after too.

Who pays for my dog while I’m in hospital?

You should expect to pay for your dog’s food and vet bills, although several of the charities will cover those costs. The charities that offer emergency foster care do not charge for the fostering services.

References

Gov.uk. “Care Act 2014 opens in new tab .” Legislation.gov.uk, 2014, www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2014/23/contents.

Gov.uk. “Animal Welfare Act 2006 opens in new tab .” Legislation.gov.uk, 2006, www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2006/45/contents.

NHS England. “What Is a Personal Health Budget? opens in new tab ” Nhs.uk, 9 Nov. 2020, www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/help-with-health-costs/what-is-a-personal-health-budget/.

NHS. “NHS Continuing Healthcare - Social Care and Support Guide opens in new tab .” Nhs.uk, Apr. 2023, www.nhs.uk/social-care-and-support/money-work-and-benefits/nhs-continuing-healthcare/.