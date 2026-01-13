A few years ago, seeing a cat on your holiday was a bonus. A happy accident. A photo you texted home with a heart emoji and the caption, “Look who I met!”

Now? People are booking flights for the cats. They’ve always had a way of sneaking into our hearts, and now, apparently, our travel plans.

From Japan’s famous feline-populated islands to the ruins of ancient Rome, where the resident cats are as much of a draw as the architecture and history, cat tourism has gone mainstream. Cats are no longer background detail, but the main attraction, and cat lovers are planning entire trips around them. Hotel lobbies, cat cafes, sanctuaries, walking tours, museums, festivals and even whole cities have become must-visit destinations for travellers whose itineraries revolve around cats and cat culture.

Honestly, it makes a lot of sense. In a world where travel can feel like a rushed, exhausting, box-ticking exercise – all overcrowded must-see attractions and the pressure of taking perfectly posed selfies to capture the experience for posterity – cats offer something radically different: slowness, softness and connection that can’t be forced.

So why are cats suddenly influencing where we go, how we travel, and what we value in a trip? Where are the global feline hotspots? And just as importantly, what does all this attention mean for the cats themselves? Let’s explore the rise of cat tourism, why it’s appealing, the best places to see cats around the world, and how to make sure your feline adventures are as ethical as they are unforgettable.

Why cat tourism is booming

What is it about these independent, sometimes aloof creatures that draws travellers across oceans and continents? Let’s start with the obvious – cats rule the internet. Scroll any platform long enough, and you’ll find yourself charmed by photos of scrappy street cats lounging outside Greek tavernas, or sassy city shop cats draped across piles of cashmere blankets like they own the place. Social media hasn’t just made cats famous; it’s made them familiar. And familiarity breeds curiosity. Where does that cat live? What’s their story? Could I go there?

Add to that the way travel has shifted over the last decade. Millennials and gen z travellers aren’t chasing checklist tourism; they’re seeking experiences that feel personal, emotionally resonant and crucially, a little off-beat. Cats fit that brief perfectly. They’re unscheduled. They don’t perform on cue. If a cat chooses to interact with you, it feels special. A quiet moment with a cat curled up next to you on a sun-warmed stone step is more emotionally satisfying than elbowing through a crowded tourist attraction. Cats teach us how to slow down, observe, enjoy the moment, and connect with our new surroundings more organically.

That’s why projects like Cats of the World opens in new tab by Hannah Shaw (aka Kitten Lady opens in new tab ) and her husband Andrew Marttila ( The Cat Photographer opens in new tab ) resonate so deeply. The book documents cats across continents – street cats, community cats, local celebrities – not as novelties, but as beloved residents. The message is subtle but powerful – cats aren’t just everywhere; they belong everywhere. And people want to witness that on their travels.

And let’s be honest, a lot of us miss our cats terribly when we travel. Spending time with cats abroad can feel like a familiar comfort in an unfamiliar place.

Where the cats are (and why they’re there)

Some destinations have become famous because of their cats. Others were famous already, and the cats have simply claimed their space, weaving themselves into the cultural fabric.

Aoshima and Tashirojima, Japan

Take Japan’s cat islands, Aoshima and Tashirojima, where feline populations famously outnumber humans. These places didn’t become popular because someone decided to brand them; they became popular because cats were already central to daily life.

Largo di Torre Argentina, Rome, Italy

In Rome’s Largo di Torre Argentina, cats live among the ruins at the site of Julius Caesar’s assassination. The cats weren’t imported for the tourists; they have always found shelter here, and a sanctuary was founded to care for them.

Hemmingway Home and Museum, Florida, United States

A polydactyl cat at the Hemmingway House Hemmingwayhome.com opens in new tab

In Key West, the Hemingway Home and Museum opens in new tab is famous not just for its literary pedigree, but for its resident colony of polydactyl cats , descendants of Hemingway’s own six-toed companion, Snow White.

Lanai Cat Sanctuary, Hawaii, United States

Lanai Cat Sanctuary opens in new tab in Hawaii is a sprawling, four-acre tropical refuge home to over 800 rescued feral cats. Visitors can wander among them, watch them stretch out in the sun, and support the remote sanctuary through adoption, sponsorship or donations.

De Poezenboot, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Amsterdam’s De Poezenboot opens in new tab (The Catboat) sanctuary floats quietly on a picturesque canal, offering refuge to the city’s abandoned cats, welcoming visitors who understand that it’s a shelter first and attraction second. Nearby, the KattenKabinet opens in new tab museum blends art, culture, and resident cats into a quietly immersive experience.

The Cat Walk, Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik’s cat walking tour opens in new tab takes in the haunts of well-known shop cats and feline street art that celebrates these local celebrities (many have their own Instagram accounts). If you visit over the festive period, you will also encounter the fearsome Yule Cat opens in new tab , a five-metre-tall, six-metre-wide sculpture illuminated with 6,500 LED lights.

Cat trails, London and York, United Kingdom

London offers its own feline-themed walk, where, if you’re lucky, you can spot Larry, Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street. In York, the York Cat Trail features over 20 cat sculptures placed around the city – legend has it, originally intended to scare off plague-carrying rats and mice.

Istanbul, Turkey

Then there’s Istanbul, a city where cats aren’t owned or hidden; they simply exist. Supported collectively by communities that provide them with food, build shelters, and accept them as fellow citizens, these cats embody a centuries-long coexistence between humans and felines.

Kattenstoet, Ypres, Belgium

Kattenstoet Festival, 2024 @Kattenstoet opens in new tab

Belgium’s Kattenstoet opens in new tab festival in Ypres offers a historical perspective. Established in 1938, this triennial parade traces its origins to Medieval superstition, when cats were thrown from the town’s belfry due to their association with witchcraft. Today, the festival celebrates cats symbolically, swapping cruelty for reflection and celebrating cat worship throughout history, cat stories, and cat culture around the world, from Puss in Boots to Garfield. It’s a reminder of how dramatically our relationship with cats has evolved.

CatCon, Pasedena, California

For cat enthusiasts who want their feline fix beyond geography and history, CatCon opens in new tab offers a full immersion into cat culture. Part expo, part fan festival, it celebrates cats in pop culture, art, and social media, with appearances by internet-famous cats, workshops, and meet-and-greets with influential cat advocates.

Hotel cat, The Lanesborough, London, United Kingdom

You can even stay in a hotel with a famous resident cat, Lilibet, the Siberian at The Lanesborough in London, offers guests the rare chance to spend a few days living alongside a feline celebrity.

How to be a good cat tourist

The surge in feline-focused travel comes with responsibility. Cats aren’t attractions, they’re sentient beings whose physical, mental and emotional well-being should always come first. If you’re planning a feline-focused trip, here’s how to do it right:

Let the cats initiate any contact. If a cat approaches you, great. If they don’t, that’s not a challenge; it’s an indication that they don’t feel comfortable or aren’t in the mood. Respect that. Look at their body language. A relaxed posture, slow blinks, pricked ears? You’re probably welcome nearby. A tense body, flattened ears, rapid tail movement? It’s time to give them space. Don’t assume permission because someone else is interacting. Cats have preferences, and you’re new here.

Be mindful when taking photos. Using a flash, chasing or blocking a cat’s escape route to get that Insta-worthy shot can quickly turn a special moment into a stressful one.

Look for signs of organised care. Ear-tipped street cats often indicate that there’s a community Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programme. Rules on feeding and interacting with street cats usually exist for a reason. When in doubt, ask. It’s important to avoid unintentionally perpetuating problems. Feeding strays can seem kind, but without neutering and vaccinating, it encourages overpopulation and poor welfare.

Do your research. Check reviews, websites, and social media to ensure cats are cared for properly, and tourism isn’t causing problems for the feline or human community.

Support ethical spaces. The places or attractions that prioritise cat welfare over profits tend to be quieter, calmer and more rewarding.

One of the most meaningful ways to engage with cat tourism is to give back. That might mean volunteering a few hours with a local rescue or sanctuary, making a financial donation to groups running TNVR programs, or purchasing food or supplies from an organisation’s wish list. Even raising awareness matters – a thoughtful social post that links to reputable local charities can extend the impact of your trip far beyond your own experience.

What cat tourism says about us

At its core, cat tourism reflects a shift in how people want to connect with animals, culture and themselves. Cats don’t exist to entertain us. Spending time around them requires patience and respect for their individual preferences and boundaries. This mirrors a broader move in travel away from simply ‘consuming’ places and experiences, and towards travelling in a way that prioritises presence, curiosity, and connection.

The future of cat tourism

Cat tourism isn’t slowing down, but it is evolving. The most sustainable version of this trend isn’t more commercial; it’s quieter, more thoughtful, and more cat-centric.

The goal isn’t to tick off a feline bucket list and collect cat encounters like souvenirs. It’s to witness how cats live alongside people in different places, and to leave those places and the cats and cat guardians that call them home no worse, ideally better, than you found them. The best cat encounters happen when we notice, respect, and let cats be exactly who they are, wherever in the world they happen to be.