“You never go away without Lucy,” moaned my sister, who’s first in line to dog sit, apparently – she adores hanging out with her four-legged niece. Alas, my husband and I often take trips with our beloved rescue dog, Lucy, rather than getting someone to look after her – it’s a joy to see her explore new places. Yes, there’s an extra layer of logistics – especially if your dog’s an anxious creature who likes routine – but a weekend away without our dog isn’t as much fun. We’d spend the whole time missing her anyway…

So, I’ve spent hours researching dog-friendly locations in the UK, seeking out pet-friendly accommodation – hotels and cottages and camping – that are just right for both Lucy and us. Turns out, there’s canine adventures aplenty to be had on this lovely island… ready, set, get booking. A dog-friendly weekend getaway awaits…

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Main Takeaways Planning ahead is key so you know what to expect before you arrive.

Think about the mode of transport – is your dog happy on public transport or would they be more comfy in a car? Consider how long it will take compared to the length of time you’ll be there.

Each place – including restaurants, tourist attractions and accommodation – will have a different definition of “dog-friendly”. In a hotel that welcomes dogs, for example, they might not be allowed in certain areas or perhaps you can’t leave them alone in your room. In tourist spots, there might be rules – for example, keeping your dog on a lead to protect local wildlife.

Take some of their things – like toys and blankets – so they feel at home in new environments.

Don’t forget to have fun!

How to plan a weekend break with your dog

When my husband and I are planning a trip with our dog, we consider all of our needs – especially Lucy’s. Is it quiet? Are there lovely dog walks? A beach, maybe, or a forest close by to explore.

Not just in the countryside, there’s dog-friendly cities and towns, too (dogs love to sniff streets and bins as much as they enjoy the great outdoors) – the Royal Parks in London are doggy heaven, for example; Lucy’s explored Greenwich Park, Hyde Park and The Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill. Brighton, too, has dog-friendly vibes – if you go between September and May, dogs are allowed on the beach. We often head to the Kent coast for a night or two, a short drive from London – Herne Bay is a fave, we especially love lunch in the super dog-friendly pub Hampton Inn opens in new tab .

The key: plan and research the area (reading plenty of reviews, too) before you book.

You’ll need to think about how you get there – train, bus, automobile – and what to pack: home comforts like your dog’s blanket will help them settle in new locations. Also, you might want to take your dog’s usual food – especially if they have a sensitive belly. Then there’s the choice of accommodation – it’s important to take a dog’s eye view (more on that later).

Top Regions for Dog-Friendly Weekend Breaks

We adore dogs in the UK, so there’s lots of lovely locations to head to for a weekend away, here’s some dog-friendly faves:

The Lake District

The Lake District is England’s largest national park – rolling hills, postcard-perfect villages and lakes galore. Activities are endless: Windermere Lake Cruises opens in new tab lets dogs travel for free and there’s scenic walking trails aplenty, including the 2km route opens in new tab via Aira Force, a majestic waterfall.

There’s loads of dog-friendly accommodation – even spa hotels; including Armathwaite Hall opens in new tab , near Keswick, which operates a VIP policy (read: Very Important Pooch) meaning your dog will get a bed and a doggy food menu. For pub dogs, there’s loads to welcome them: including The Flying Pig Pub opens in new tab and, according to rave reviews, The Lake View Garden Bar opens in new tab is “extremely” dog-friendly, both in Bowness-on-Windermere.

Scotland

Scotland is the most wonderful country and especially magical with a dog. It’s mostly made up of countryside and wilderness. But the small percentage of cities and towns Scotland is home to are ideal for canine travel companions . Glasgow, for example, has an open-air shopping centre, Glasgow Fort opens in new tab , that welcomes dogs, and the city’s Pollock Park is perfect for a stroll ending up at the very dog-friendly Happy Place cafe for treats all round.

For those set on a further flung adventure, you can access the Outer Hebrides’ Isle of Lewis and Isle of Harris via a dog-friendly ferry for miles of untouched beaches that welcome dogs all year.

Dog-friendly boutique hotel Marine North Berwick opens in new tab on the scenic East Lothian coast (under an hour south of Edinburgh) is a quiet escape. They run ‘ Adventure Weekends’ series opens in new tab – a curated selection of dog-friendly itineraries, including dog walks and amenities developed in collaboration with Scotland-based adventurer and dog enthusiast Hollie Jenkins, founder of The Edinburgh Spaniels opens in new tab , who can also offer practical advice and gear recommendations.

Cornwall

Cornwall is a haven for humans and dogs. Its rocky coastline tumbles into the sea and the changing winds make each day unique. Beaches disappear then reappear and grassy hills are covered in wildflowers. The South West Coast Path traces the entire coastline of Cornwall , covering about 300 miles of its perimeter (part of England’s longest National Trail, a 630-mile route from Somerset to Dorset).

The beaches are divine (check ahead though: some don’t allow dogs from May to September). Gwithian Beach is a vast expanse of golden sand that forms the eastern curve of St Ives Bay. It’s a three-mile stretch with different sections – one is only open to dogs during off-season, then there is a small area at Gwithian where dogs are allowed on a lead to access the remaining just over two miles of beach that welcomes dogs all year long.

There’s plenty of places to hydrate and replenish. Mobile beach cafe Kabyn Café serves stews, coffee and pastries – dog treats are free, of course. (FYI: check their Instagram as sometimes adverse weather means they’re closed.)

About an hour’s drive from St Ives on the south coast is Mevagissey, home to Teacup Tearoom, which was awarded the Most Dog-Friendly Business in the Cornwall Tourism Awards 2019. This year’s winner was Kernock Cottages opens in new tab in Saltash – up to four pets can stay in a cottage (each has a private garden) where they’re welcome to chill on the sofa with their own special throw.

The Cotswolds

The Cotswolds is another brilliant destination – abundant walks, dog-welcoming attractions such as the Cotswold Wildlife Park opens in new tab , Batsford Arboretum opens in new tab , and villages including picturesque Bourton-on-the-Water, which is apparently the most dog-friendly village in the Cotswolds, where your dog can even accompany you to the Cotswold Motoring Museum & Toy Collection opens in new tab .

Cirencester is a good stop-off. Cirencester Park is great for dog walks, and the town is home to dog-friendly Jack’s Cafe opens in new tab – although, tbh, most places around these parts welcome canine visitors. Plus, if you go during summer Cotswold Lavender opens in new tab fields are ideal for photo opps.

Northumberland

This was one of Lucy‘s and my fave UK regions to explore. The beaches are endless and spacious without too many crowds – Bamburgh beach was perfection for us all, Lucy digging in the sand and my husband taking photos. We also spent a day exploring Kielder Forest, home to some of Forestry England’s ‘dog-friendly’ trails opens in new tab . There’s also loads of art, sculptures and architecture to explore.

Alice with her dog Lucy in Kielder Forest, Northumberland. Courtesy James Stittle

Types of accommodation for you and your dog

When it comes to dog-friendly accommodation in the UK, we’ve tried them all – hotels, B&Bs, cottages and even spa hotels. Some luxury hotels in London now even allow dogs – at the Shard, the Shangri-La’s dog package is £75 (on top of your room booking), including treats and a toy.

And about a third of properties in the UK listed on Booking.com are “pet-friendly” (apparently, some even allow cats and rabbits).

It’s important to note that each accommodation type will have a different definition of “dog-friendly”. When we stayed at The Dilly hotel in London for two nights, we weren’t allowed to keep Lucy in our room on her own for more than an hour, for example. And a “fully secure” cottage we once booked in the New Forest wasn’t Lucy-proof – she wiggled her way under the fence to chase a rabbit. We fixed it until the cottage owners kindly came and added an extra plank of wood – good communication, it turns out, is key.

Alice’s dog Lucy in the New Forest. Courtesy James Stittle

Here are some options:

Pet-friendly hotels

Lucy’s a hotel girlie, like me. She loves it – especially the carpets. That girl loves a carpet. And being in a room all together is extra cosy. There are some considerations, though, as hotels aren’t usually designed with dogs in mind. Think about how far it is for them to get to the loo. One pet parent reported having to take their dog in two lifts so they could do their business when they stayed at the Shangri-La. In Manchester The Leven hotel opens in new tab is v dog-friendly, dogs can eat in the bar with you (many hotels don’t allow that).

Then there’s hotels like previously mentioned Marine North Berwick opens in new tab in Scotland, where you can take your dog take dog into the bar area for breakfast and dinner, and The Retreat at Elcot Park opens in new tab in Berkshire with ground-floor rooms, terrace access, dog beds, bowls and treats – dogs are also welcome in two of the hotel’s restaurants.

Coruisk House opens in new tab on the Isle of Skye has a dog-friendly cottage to stay in for a homely experience for the dogs – but human guests can head into the hotel for dinner and drinks for that hotel-luxe feel.

Dog-friendly cottages

A cottage stay is more like a home environment. We’ve found lovely places on Airbnb – it’s easy to add dogs into the search function and ask questions of the owners. A fave was a Welsh stone cottage near Harlech opens in new tab in Wales – the owners live next door and are ever so lovely. After a walk on the nearby beach, we could leave Lucy in the cottage to chill, while we headed off to attractions like Portmeirion where dogs aren’t allowed.

You could also search for specific dog-friendly cottages in different locations, such as StayCotswolds opens in new tab to ensure your dog’s needs are catered for. “Self-catering properties are good for anxious dogs compared to hotels,” says Leona Sherlock, of guest and owner services at StayCotswold. “A home-from-home environment allows pets to decompress, and there’s ample space for equipment such as crates. There’s also reduced noise, flexible mealtimes and access to private outdoor areas.”

Lucy explores one of the many AirBnb’s she has stayed in with Alice. Courtesy of the author

Campsites and glamping

Campsites with glamping and holiday parks are a good choice for dog parents as they’re often close to scenic walks – and a place to be social if you and your dog are open to making some holiday pals. Some even have dog fields on their grounds.

In Pickering, North Yorkshire, High Oaks Grange opens in new tab , for example, has a fully-enclosed 20-acre dog field on-site. There’s a choice of luxury cottages, lodges and glamping pods set within 60 acres of Yorkshire countryside. My friend went with her rescue dog Peggy who had a blast on the site’s agility course.

Haven offers dog-friendly caravan holidays opens in new tab all over the UK, too – 25 of its parks even have a dog-friendly beach opens in new tab .

Tips for planning a dog-friendly break

“Check what dog equipment you’ll be given by the location,” advises Hollie Jenkins, (founder of The Edinburgh Spaniels opens in new tab , a website sharing dog-friendly stays, routes and itineraries across Scotland), “then figure out what you need to bring. The main items would be bowls, towels and beds.” Hollie will also research the area to find where they can walk.

I also always make sure Lucy’s Tractive GPS tracker is fully charged in case she gets lost in an area she doesn’t know. I also take a long line so she has freedom to explore but not so much that she can run off in a place she doesn’t know.

“If you have an anxious or worried dog, use Pet Remedy, Adaptil or Bach Rescue Remedy,” advises behaviourist Rima Chehlaoui, Even Better Dogs K9 Behaviour and Training opens in new tab . “Also, if you have an elderly dog or a dog prone to getting ill, ensure you know where the nearest emergency vet is.”

Lucy with Alice in Wales. Courtesy James Stittle

How to transport your dog for a weekend break

If you drive, a car is usually the best option – even if you don’t own a car, you could check out hire options. Sixt opens in new tab and Avis opens in new tab , for example, allow pets.

Otherwise, it’s public transport, but check if your chosen mode lets dogs travel (information can usually be found in the company’s ‘conditions of carriage’ on their website). Not all options allow dogs, and if they do, there’s likely to be rules. Trains usually accept dogs, but coaches don’t. Local buses, however, mostly accept dogs at the driver’s discretion. Some taxi apps have an option to choose a pet-friendly car.

The Caledonian Sleeper train opens in new tab to Scotland from London even lets you book a dog-friendly cabin!

“Navigating transport with dogs is an added layer of stress,” warns Hollie, who now has a routine. “I’ll take the boys for a long walk the day before/of the journey so that they’re tired. I book a seat at a table on the train so they can tuck under it, and I’ll bring a roll mat so they have a spot they’re familiar with. When we first sit down, it’s exciting, especially with people saying ‘hello’, so I don’t rush them to settle. Only when the excitement dies down will I encourage them to lay down.”

Dog etiquette for weekend breaks

Hollie reminds us be considerate of other guests, especially if you’re staying in a hotel – “most people love dogs, but some don’t and that’s OK,” she says, “I’ll keep the boys on leads and close to me, and I won’t let them approach people unless they’ve engaged with the dogs first. I also want to be considerate to the hotel, so if they get sandy/muddy, I’ll find a clean river or somewhere to hose them off before we come back inside.”

Bottom line: UK weekend breaks with dogs

“It’s lovely to explore a new place with our dogs,” enthuses Hollie, “so make the most of it by looking ahead at dog-friendly things to do in the area, or good walks you can go on. Prepare yourself for the fact that your pup is probably not going to be on their best behaviour given the excitement, and that that’s okay! Embrace the (slight) chaos and enjoy it.”