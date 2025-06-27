Holidaying with your furry friend is more popular than ever (as it should be), and thankfully, it’s getting easier too. From dog-friendly hotels to pet passport travel, the world is slowly opening up to canine adventurers. But what if you fancy something a bit more luxurious or exotic than the usual road trip, staycation or ferry?

Cruises are one of the most beloved holiday experiences. They’re relaxing, scenic and often a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Now imagine sharing all of that with your dog.

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals

While most cruise lines still operate on a no-pets policy, there are a few exceptions that roll out the red carpet for dogs. Whether it’s crossing the Atlantic in style or gliding past vineyards on a European river cruise, here are four dog-friendly cruises that prove your pup doesn’t have to miss out on the adventure.

Main Takeaways Yes, you can go on a cruise with your dog but options are limited.

Some luxury and river cruises now welcome dogs with dedicated facilities.

Rules vary by cruise, so check size, breed and booking requirements early.

A brand new dog-focused cruise is launching in 2025 and it’s big news for pet parents.

Cruise lines that are dog-friendly

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2

Cruising into the Big Apple, watching the skyscrapers rise on the horizon, is an iconic experience in itself. Now, imagine walking the streets of New York with your pup by your side. Thanks to Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 opens in new tab , that dream can become a reality.

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 is the gold standard in dog-friendly cruising (and the only ocean liner in the world with dedicated kennels). This transatlantic crossing between Southampton and New York includes:

24 climate-controlled kennels on Deck 12.

A private outdoor area for walkies (complete with a New York fire hydrant and Liverpool lamp post).

A dedicated Kennel Master to walk, feed and care for your dog (yes, your dog will have a pet butler).

Gourmet pet food options and freshly cooked chicken and veggies on request (or you can bring your own).

A complimentary photo shoot with props and a Cunard bellhop costume (adorable).

Pet parents can only visit during set hours daily, but rest assured, the staff will take care of everything. Booking well in advance is essential, as spots fill up over a year ahead. Prices start from around $1,000 per dog.

Note: dogs over 27 inches tall or 34 inches long may require two kennels. Cunard also has a list of restricted breeds, so be sure to check before booking.

2. MS Normandie

Looking for a slower-paced, scenic holiday with your dog? MS Normandie opens in new tab offers pet-friendly river cruises through Germany and the Netherlands, including four- and eight-day routes along the Rhine, Moselle and through the Dutch countryside.

Dogs are allowed in the cabins and can join you in most communal areas (salon, restaurant, reception and on deck), as long as they’re on a lead. The ship docks several times daily for walkies, and there’s a pet relief area on the Sonnendeck for convenience.

Things to note:

Bring your own dog food (special requests may be possible).

Small pet fee applies.

Size and breed restrictions may apply (check before booking).

Crew speak German, but can provide English support.

This is the ideal holiday for chic pet parents who want a slower, storybook-style adventure, without leaving their pup behind.

3. The Bow Wow Brunch Cruise

Bottomless brunch with your dog? Sign us up.

If you’re planning a US trip with your dog, the Bow Wow Brunch Cruise in San Diego opens in new tab is a really fun and unique experience. Offered by Hornblower Cruises, this two-hour boat ride includes:

A dog-friendly brunch buffet.

Bottomless mimosas (for the humans).

Pups welcome on deck.

Pet costume contests, games and treats.

Fundraising for local shelters.

It’s more of a novelty day cruise than a full holiday, but it’s a great way to bond with your dog while sightseeing by sea. Prices start from $150.

4. The Mercury Canine Cruise

If you’re heading stateside with your pup, the Mercury Canine Cruise opens in new tab is another amazing option. Running from July through October, this dog-friendly boat tour explores Chicago’s famous architecture and riverfront, with a twist. It’s designed for dogs and their humans, complete with a lively narrated tour that includes fun, dog-focused highlights.

Dogs of all sizes are welcome, as long as they’re on a lead. There’s plenty of open-air seating, water bowls onboard and free dog treats to keep tails wagging.

A seasonal highlight is the Howl-O-Ween Canine Cruise, held over the first two weekends in October. Expect pumpkin treats, doggie costume contests and a chance to dress up with your pup.

Again, it’s more of a day trip than a full-blown cruise, but for just $45, you get to see the city and spend quality time with your canine travel companion.

How to prepare for a dog-friendly cruise

With all travel (human and dog), it’s not as simple as rocking up on the day with your bag, there is (less exciting) prep involved. Here are some things to tick off before you get on board:

Check the rules: every cruise line has different pet policies. Check for breed, size, vaccination and documentation requirements. Your dog might need a passport depending on where you’re going.

Book early: dog spaces are limited and often sell out fast.

Pack for your pup: bring their food, toys, blankets and anything that comforts them in unfamiliar surroundings.

Visit your vet: get a health check and ensure vaccinations are up to date. Also, ask about seasickness and possible preventions.

Travel insurance: consider special travel health insurance for your dog.

Training: practice basic obedience commands and social behaviour (but we’re sure your dog is already a good boy/girl).

Familiarisation: let your dog get used to ship noises and movements before the trip. Or, maybe try a short ferry trip before a longer cruise to see how they react.

What to expect once you’re onboard a dog-friendly cruise

Every dog-friendly cruise is a little different, so it’s important to check the fine print before you book. As mentioned, some cruises have dedicated kennels where staff take care of your dog. In smaller cruises, if you’re staying in a pet-friendly cabin or travelling by car, your pup may stay with you, although access to public areas is usually limited. Some ships provide relief areas on deck, while others rely on regular stops at ports where you can disembark for a walk.

In all cases, dogs are expected to stay on a lead and follow onboard etiquette (it’s in the best interest for your dog and others). If your dog is nervous in new environments or struggles with travel, it’s worth chatting with your vet before booking.

Tips for a smooth sailing experience with your dog

Stick to familiar routines where you can. Dogs love consistency, so try to maintain their usual schedule for feeding, walks and sleep. A familiar rhythm can help them settle more quickly in an unfamiliar setting.

Plan for toilet breaks. If you’re on a ship with a designated relief area, get familiar with where it is early on. If not, time shore visits strategically so your dog can stretch their legs and do their business regularly.

Keep your dog on a lead at all times. Even the most relaxed cruises have rules for safety, so your dog should stay on a lead unless in a secure, designated area. Be mindful of other passengers, not everyone is a dog lover, and some may have allergies or fears.

Check in on them regularly. If your dog is staying in an onboard kennel, make the most of visiting hours. A bit of face time with their favourite human can go a long way towards keeping them calm and content.

Watch for signs of seasickness or stress. Some dogs may experience nausea or anxiety while at sea. If you’re worried, speak to your vet ahead of time, as there are treatments and calming aids that can help.

The bottom line: dog-friendly cruises

If you’ve ever wished your dog could come with you on holiday, they absolutely can. While dog-friendly cruises are still a niche offering, options like Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 prove that luxury sea travel to New York with your pet is possible. And there’s more on the way.

In November 2025, a new cruise called Tails of the Sea opens in new tab is set to launch from Tampa, Florida, aboard Margaritaville at Sea’s Islander. It’s being designed specifically with dogs in mind, and will welcome up to 250 pups and their owners. Expect things like relief stations, dog-friendly cabins, grooming services, costume contests and even dog parades!

While most cruises still have strict no-pet policies, the tide is slowly turning and for dog parents, that opens up a whole new way to travel together.

Frequently asked questions: taking your dog on a cruise

Can you take assistance dogs on a cruise?

Yes. All cruise lines must accept certified assistance dogs opens in new tab . They are usually permitted throughout the ship and in your cabin. Always check the cruise line’s specific accessibility policy.

Which cruise line is dog-friendly?

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 is the most famous dog-friendly cruise liner, offering transatlantic crossings with full kennel service. DFDS also allows pets on their UK-Europe ferries.

Are there any dog-friendly cruises in the UK?

While luxury cruise liners tend to operate abroad, UK-based ferry services like DFDS and smaller boat tours may allow dogs. Always confirm with the provider.

Does Royal Caribbean allow dogs?

Only assistance dogs are permitted on Royal Caribbean cruises. Pets are not allowed on board their regular sailings.

What is the new cruise line for dogs?

Cruise Tails opens in new tab is launching a new dog-friendly cruise experience in partnership with Margaritaville at Sea. The inaugural voyage, scheduled for November 2025, will be aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, sailing from Tampa, Florida. This first-of-its-kind cruise will accommodate up to 250 dogs, offering specialised amenities and activities tailored for both canine companions and their owners.







