All the essentials you need to hit the road with your copilot, from pet seatbelts to dog goggles

Whether you’re planning a trip to the beach with your dog or a weekend getaway, you’ll need the right gear for a car ride. A squirming dog in the backseat is more than distracting for the driver – it’s super-dangerous, too. “Car safety should be top of mind, so while a dog’s tongue slapping against their face in the wind is the picture of pure joy, keeping your pup contained in the car is a safer bet,” says certified dog behaviourist Lindsay Hamrick.

Dog seatbelts, travel harnesses, backseat hammocks and canine car seats are all good ways to contain your pet. Keep reading for our top picks, plus other essentials for hitting the road with your dog. The only thing left to do is decide on a destination.

opens in new tab Ruffwear Load Up Dog Car Harness opens in new tab $ 114.95 Taking your dog for a ride in the car doesn’t have to be a game of slip and slide in which your leather cushions aren’t coming away as unscathed as your pup. Ensure your dog stays in one place with this secure harness that has proven its safety chops through vehicle crash tests. Compatible with the universal seat belt loop, this Ruffwear harness will get your pup ready for adventure. $114.95 at Ruffwear opens in new tab

opens in new tab Car Safety Seat Belt Clip opens in new tab $ 7 This sturdy nylon dog seatbelt, which attaches to nearly all seatbelt receptacles, is a must for keeping your dog secure in the back seat. The other end fastens to your dog’s harness so they’ll stay put and stop trying to jump into your lap – as if merging on to the motorway wasn’t stressful enough. $7 at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home opens in new tab

opens in new tab Wild One Treat Pouch opens in new tab $ 38 Just when we thought that Wild One had brought the practicality of pet parenthood to its peak, it has introduced a new product that adds a hands-free element to walks, trips to the park and rides in the car. Made from 100 percent recycled materials, this treat pouch is the perfect place to stow all your goodies – especially if you have a stubborn pup who won’t set paw in the car without a little negotiation. It’ll make the reward of getting to your final destination all the sweeter when everyone arrives without a scratch. $38 at Free People opens in new tab

opens in new tab Rex Specs V2 Dog Goggles opens in new tab $ 79.99 You aren’t the only one who likes to feel the wind in your hair when you’re cruising down a country road. If your pup can’t get enough of sticking their head out the window, these bug- and debris-proof goggles could make all the difference. $79.99 at Zoomadog opens in new tab

opens in new tab PupProtector Waterproof Throw Blanket opens in new tab $ 214.28 Not your average throw blanket, this machine washable one is made with faux fur on one side and microsuede on the other, and it comes complete with a waterproof lining. Yes, it looks great on your couch, but it’s also perfect for keeping your pup comfortable and your car seats clean on road trips. $214.28 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Maxbone Rubber Travel Bowl opens in new tab $ 15 Feeding and hydrating your pet on the go is a less messy affair with this collapsible food-grade silicone bowl. It’s available in small and large sizes, and folds flat for easy storage. Meanwhile, the attached carabiner is handy for clipping it on to tote bags and luggage. $15 at Pet Hamper opens in new tab

opens in new tab Springer Growler Travel Bottle opens in new tab $ 23.99 If you’re looking to keep your pup hydrated during any excursion, look no further than Springer’s portable growler bottle. It’s as easy as squeezing the stylish bottle and releasing your pup’s water into the top, which doubles as a no-spill bowl. Once your dog has lapped up their share of hydration, the excess water drains back into the bottle, making it a perfect purchase for the eco-conscious dog parent who is looking to cut back on their waste. Plus, it’s 100 percent leak-tight, made from BPA-free plastic, and includes a carabiner that allows for the bottle to easily clip on to your bum bag for a hands-free experience. $23.99 at Wooof opens in new tab