We’ve come a long way from the days of cartoon-sized dog bones. These days, there are a wide variety of dog toys and puzzles on the market that can entertain, stimulate and soothe your dog. If you’re lucky enough to be in the buy-all-the-fun-things stage, we’re here to help. Here are some game-changing products that come highly recommended from real pet parents.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in new tab Kong Classic Dog Toy opens in new tab $ 8.9 Most people measure their pet-parent journey in terms of ‘before Kong ’ and ‘after Kong ’ – that’s how life-changing it is. You can keep your pup occupied for ages by hiding food and treats inside this rubber toy. Basically, what Hey Duggee does for human parents, Kong does for pet parents. It comes in several sizes and colours, so you can find one that works for your champion chewer. $8.9 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Nina Ottosson Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game opens in new tab $ 17 As good company as you are, your dog will occasionally get bored, leading them to do something like, oh, we don’t know, eat the wall (yes, it happens). The solution: keep your pet mentally stimulated with puzzle toys. Nina Ottosson is an award-winning pet puzzle designer. This one lets you hide treats or dry dog food in various compartments, giving your pup something fun to do while you’re on a Zoom call. $17 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab TEEF! Dental Prebiotic opens in new tab $ 29.99 Puppy breath is only cute for so long and then it’s time to call in reinforcements. This is a prebiotic that you add to your dog’s water bowl to freshen their breath and fight the root causes of all that stink. $29.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Ultimutt Monthly Dog Subscription Box opens in new tab $ 22.99 Spoil your dog rotten with a monthly gift box filled with treats, toys and grooming goodies. Part of the fun lies in the unboxing and not knowing exactly what you’re going to get. If you don‘t want your pup to be too inundated with presents, a bi-monthly option is also available, though it costs a little more per box. $22.99 at Ultimutt opens in new tab

opens in new tab GREENIES Original Regular Size Dog Dental Treats opens in new tab $ 18 You probably know it’s important to brush your dog’s teeth but you’re probably not doing it every single day. These treats help fight plaque and tartar, and come vet approved. But you should always supervise your dog with them because if small chunks break off, your dog could accidentally choke on them. * $18 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab The Green Poop Bag Bi-Monthly Subscription opens in new tab $ 8.91 As a dog parent, it’s mortifying to reach into your pocket after your dog poos only to find that you’re out of poo bags. To avoid finding yourself in that awkward position (and having to trawl the pavement for leaves or other options), we suggest signing up for a poo bag delivery that lands on your doorstep every other month. Trust us, there’s no such thing as too many poo bags, and these ones are 100% biodegradable and home compostable. $8.91 at The Green Poop Bag opens in new tab

opens in new tab Wisdom Panel Premium Dog DNA Kit opens in new tab $ 97.99 Curious which breeds make up that perfect mix you just adopted? Your dog isn’t losing sleep over their family tree but discovering their genetic makeup will help you be a better pet parent. Not only is the breed big reveal exciting, but it may also explain some of your dog’s quirks, ie why your Aussie Cattle Dog corrals your family like a flock of sheep. Plus, this DNA test screens for more than 200 hereditary conditions so you can tailor your dog’s healthcare to their individual needs. As an added bonus, Wisdom will donate £2+VAT from each sale of this DNA test to Battersea Dogs’ & Cats’ Home. $97.99 at Wisdom Panel opens in new tab