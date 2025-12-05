How To Volunteer Dogs and Cats Abroad

If you asked me about my favourite way to spend Christmas, I’d say plodding through a squelchy rice field in the sunshine, walking four dogs at once, on the other side of the world. As a dedicated warm weather lover and Christmas hater, it was perfect. In December 2024, I spent the month in Southeast Asia, including two weeks in Bali, volunteering with the Bali Animal Welfare Association (BAWA) opens in new tab , a nonprofit that takes in and rehabilitates injured, sick and abandoned dogs and cats.

But volunteering isn’t just for Christmas – animal shelters abroad need volunteers all year round.

Main Takeaways Volunteering with animal shelters abroad offers a meaningful way to travel, but expectations and conditions vary widely.

First-time volunteers should prepare for physical work, emotional challenges and differences in global animal-welfare standards.

Research and direct communication with shelters are essential for choosing an ethical, transparent and responsible programme.

Why volunteer with animals on holiday?

“We rely so much on volunteers for the physical and emotional wellbeing of the animals,” says Melissa Reid, a regular BAWA volunteer from Australia. “Dogs are an important part of the culture here and it’s a really good way to see a different side of Bali.”

Libby Maguire, a British volunteer who spends time in Bali between freelance contracts, agrees it’s a way to experience a place in a new way. “I love travelling, especially slow travel where you stay somewhere for a few weeks or more. So finding volunteer work means you can add some structure to your time, and most importantly, have a sense of giving something back to the country you’re visiting,” she says. “I’ve also made lifelong friends, and it really did add a feeling of purpose and magic to my life that I’m eternally grateful for.”

What to expect when volunteering

A typical day at BAWA saw me arriving around 9am in time for the first morning walk. There were a few free-roaming dogs (these ones tended to walk themselves and would even check for traffic before crossing the road) but most were crated – for their own safety as much as to keep some semblance of order, as not all of the dogs got on with each other. Another volunteer introduced me to the dogs and pointed out which ones were amenable to being walked by new people. The more anxious or reactive dogs tended to be handled by staff or experienced volunteers only, and a sign on each crate reminded you of that dog’s particular quirks. Volunteers were free to leave at lunchtime but could stay longer if we wanted – staff and more experienced volunteers usually stuck around until about 5pm.

Melissa says it’s important – particularly for Brits and volunteers from other Western countries – to be aware that approaches to animal welfare vary across cultures. What we know and take for granted in terms of animal welfare in the UK comes as a result of there being funds and infrastructure that aren’t as plentiful everywhere.

“The level of resources that organisations, governments and communities have are different all around the world, and we are doing the best with what we have,” she says. Libby agrees: “Don't be surprised if you see animals that aren’t in great shape. It's not all polished social media posts.”

Melissa with one of the dogs at BAWA

Tips for first time volunteers

As well as adjusting your expectations, Melissa has some practical tips.

“Be prepared to get sweaty, dirty – and get poo on you. It’s part of the entire experience,” she laughs (although I can confirm that I was not pooped on at BAWA, so it’s not a certainty). You should also check whether the organisation requires volunteers to have vaccines, and what their approach is to vaccinating animals.

“Different organisations have different policies,” says Melissa. “BAWA does a lot of rabies work, awareness-raising, and management with our animals – they all get vaccinated and get their boosters, and have proper medical records. If you’re around animals that can carry rabies in a country where there is rabies, then it’s always advisable to be vaccinated, even if you’re not actively volunteering with them, as you might interact with strays while out and about. It’s not compulsory at BAWA but it is preferable, because then you get to play with the puppies. But if there was a dog we didn’t know the medical history of, we wouldn’t have volunteers interact with them.”

Libby has also volunteered with Animal SOS in Sri Lanka, a much bigger shelter housing around 2,500 dogs. She advises preparing for the physical and emotional toll.

“I was quite surprised at how physically challenging a day’s work is, which makes me laugh now that I’ve done it. What did I think I’d be doing? Manning the phones?” she laughs. “Because BAWA became second nature the more I did it, I overestimated my resilience in Sri Lanka. They have over 500 disabled dogs, varying in severity. The sheer number of dogs was overwhelming, and it was hard to see the disabled dogs every day. I felt like I’d need to stay for years to really make a difference, so I guess there is an element of needing to grow a thick skin as well as having empathy.”

How to choose an ethical programme

Type in “volunteer with animals abroad” on Google and you’ll get thousands of results, so how do you know which ones are genuine and ethical?

“My background is in international aid work, so I’ve seen lots of different volunteer programmes,” says Melissa. “Try and communicate directly with the organisation you want to volunteer for. Look at their website and study what they’re doing, where donations go, look at their social media accounts, Google reviews and articles if there are any, and contact them with your questions. Communicate with a person.”

The more transparent they are with information – such as what they use donations for, who their funders are, their approach to animal welfare, and what’s expected of volunteers, the more likely it is to be a legitimate organisation. Of course, this isn’t a hard and fast rule, so as Melissa says, contact them with any further questions if you still feel unsure.

When it comes to animals more exotic than cats and dogs – like orangutans or turtles, for example – you might come across volunteering programmes that cost money to take part in. Is this ever a legitimate way of doing it? It’s worth exercising extra caution, particularly checking out exactly what that money is used for, and if the opportunity is linked to or supported by a legitimate charity.

“Always look further into it and see if the cost matches what you’re getting,” Melissa advises. “How much of it goes to the organisation as a donation? Are you being provided with meals and accommodation? Do you get any other benefits?”

Types of animal volunteering opportunities

The good news is, you don’t have to go as far away as Indonesia or Sri Lanka to volunteer with dogs, cats or other animals. Similar organisations exist closer to the UK, in Greece, Spain, Turkey and other European countries.

The type of work you’ll do depends on the needs of the shelter. Some places might need the dogs walking, socialising and feeding, while others may need more help with chores like cleaning, washing beds and blankets, and fixing things around the shelter. Some might want people who are willing and able to assist with picking up injured and abandoned animals, while others will leave this to staff or more experienced volunteers.

Thea with one of the dogs at BAWA

The length of time you need to volunteer also varies. BAWA, for example, is happy to take short-term volunteers who can only do a couple of days, as well as people available for longer. Some shelters might have a minimum time commitment or even age restrictions. Accommodation is sometimes provided – some shelters have basic sleeping facilities onsite, and these might be shared. You should also check whether transport to and from the shelter is provided, especially if it’s very rural.

Basically, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer as to what you’ll be doing, what kind of amenities are provided or how many animals live in the shelter. There is one thing all experiences will likely have in common, though. “Hot, sweaty and dirty days, covered in mud, slobber, sweat, pee and maybe even poop if you’re lucky. But that’s the sign of a successful day!” Again, I will reiterate for the weak-of-stomach, I did not personally get pooped on.

Best places to volunteer with cats and dogs on holiday

The following places have been recommended by people who’ve either volunteered with them or known someone who has, or adopted a dog from these shelters.