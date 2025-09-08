Georgina Cherrie was set on rescuing a dog when she found her little pug Norbert in Malta. “Norbert came from a large kennel with over 30 dogs in one enclosure fighting for food and shelter in the baking sun,” she says. Through the German charity Hunderettung eV, she navigated the complex process of importing her new dog to the UK, dealing with costs for microchipping, vaccinations, pet passports and approved travel routes.

“It was tricky and long-winded but well worth it,” she says. While the rescue organisation handled most of the paperwork, the costs and logistics of bringing a dog from overseas can quickly add up.

Main Takeaways Total costs to import a dog to the UK typically range from £500–2,000+ , depending on the country of origin and transport method chosen.

Documentation and regulatory fees including Animal Health Certificates, rabies vaccinations and blood tests form the foundation of import costs, typically £200–500.

Airline and transport fees vary significantly based on dog size and route, with cargo flights costing £800-£1,500 for most dogs.

Quarantine costs can reach £3,000–4,000 if requirements aren’t met, making proper preparation essential for cost-effective importing.

Additional costs such as tapeworm treatment, microchipping and vet consultations should be factored into your budget from the outset.

Average cost to import a dog to the UK

The cost to import a dog to the UK varies significantly depending on your pet’s origin country, size and the transport method you choose. For dogs coming from EU countries with proper documentation, you can expect to pay between £800–£1,500 in total. However, importing from non-EU countries or ‘unlisted’ nations can push costs to £1,500–£2,500 or more due to additional blood test requirements and longer waiting periods.