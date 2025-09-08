How Much Does It Cost to Import a Dog to the UK?
A complete breakdown of fees, documentation and transport costs
In this article:
Average cost Breakdown of costs Hidden fees How to import a dog to the UK Tips Can I bring my dog into the UK? Choosing transport FAQs
Georgina Cherrie was set on rescuing a dog when she found her little pug Norbert in Malta. “Norbert came from a large kennel with over 30 dogs in one enclosure fighting for food and shelter in the baking sun,” she says. Through the German charity Hunderettung eV, she navigated the complex process of importing her new dog to the UK, dealing with costs for microchipping, vaccinations, pet passports and approved travel routes.
“It was tricky and long-winded but well worth it,” she says. While the rescue organisation handled most of the paperwork, the costs and logistics of bringing a dog from overseas can quickly add up.
Average cost to import a dog to the UK
The cost to import a dog to the UK varies significantly depending on your pet’s origin country, size and the transport method you choose. For dogs coming from EU countries with proper documentation, you can expect to pay between £800–£1,500 in total. However, importing from non-EU countries or ‘unlisted’ nations can push costs to £1,500–£2,500 or more due to additional blood test requirements and longer waiting periods.