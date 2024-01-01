Articles by Lauren Crosby Medlicott
Lauren Crosby Medlicott
Lauren is a freelance journalist who lives with her family and black Labrador, Betsie, in the South Wales Valleys. When she’s not working, she loves going for a dip in a nearby river and hiking in the Brecon Beacons.
- lifestyle
Turkey Passes “Massacre Law” Aimed at Removing Stray Dogs From the Streets
Activists aim to keep fighting against this new law that they see as a potential death sentence for many of Turkey’s cherished street dogs.
