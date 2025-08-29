A cluster of new parvovirus cases opens in new tab in North Wales has prompted urgent warnings from vets after several dogs required treatment for the potentially deadly illness. Veterinary practices in Rhyl and Wrexham have confirmed multiple infections, and are urging pet parents across the region to double-check their pets’ vaccination records and remain alert to symptoms.

Parvovirus, or ‘parvo’, is highly contagious and can be fatal – especially in puppies or unvaccinated dogs. The virus attacks the intestinal tract and spreads easily via infected faeces, contaminated surfaces, and even human hands or clothing. With cases on the rise again, staying informed is more important than ever. Here’s what every dog owner needs to know: from symptoms and stages to treatment and prevention.

Main Takeaways Parvovirus is highly contagious and can be fatal without urgent veterinary treatment.

Early symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea (often bloody), lethargy and loss of appetite.

Vaccination is the best protection – puppies and unvaccinated dogs are most at risk.

What is parvovirus in dogs?

Canine parvovirus (CPV), often referred to as parvo, is a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus that affects a dog’s intestinal tract. Not only does parvovirus in dogs have a high mortality rate if left untreated; it can survive in the environment for months, or even years, in the right conditions.

Parvovirus in dogs mostly affects pups with weak immune systems, including puppies and unvaccinated dogs. Puppies are especially vulnerable to parvo infections during the gap between immunity from their mother’s milk and when they are fully vaccinated at 12-16 weeks old opens in new tab . Dogs with existing autoimmune deficiencies are also at greater risk.