Shudder. It happens to all of us

Dog diarrhoea. We don’t want to talk about it. We don’t want to look at it. We definitely don’t want to touch it. Our dogs’ diarrhoea is definitely not the most loveable thing about them, but s**t happens. As much as we don’t want to, we have to deal with it. So here’s how.

What is dog diarrhoea?

Dog diarrhoea is probably the most common complaint received by vets. It’s such an easy condition to identify (the smell, the texture... you get it). Minor gastrointestinal problems are common, but with veterinary guidance they can be treated at home safely and effectively.

At the same time, there are dogs whose stomach problems, if not addressed early enough by a vet, suffer more than they need to. Find out the causes of dog diarrhoea, how to manage it, when you should be worried and how to help your dog feel better fast.

What are the common causes of diarrhoea in dogs?

Diarrhoea is not a disease; it is a symptom of a dysfunction of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). In simple terms, diarrhoea in dogs is caused by something that hinders the intestine’s ability to absorb or secrete water. Here are some of the causes of diarrhoea in dogs:

When associated with bad food or food-borne pathogens, diarrhoea serves to rapidly remove pathogens from the GIT before they have a chance to be absorbed and cause more damage.

Occasional diarrhoea is not unusual for dogs. Mild bouts of diarrhoea will often resolve within two to four days on their own or with simple supportive care (see below).

Most of the time, diarrhoea is caused by dietary indiscretion (eating too many treats, garbage, or table scraps) or stressful circumstances and is self-resolving.

Other common causes of diarrhoea in dogs may include allergies, viral or bacterial infections, inflammatory bowel disease, ingestion of toxins, parasites, pancreatitis, colitis or other illnesses.

When to visit your veterinarian for diarrhoea in dogs

Warning signs that your dog’s diarrhoea needs medical attention include:

black, tarry stool, or stool with copious amounts of fresh blood (bright red)

loss of appetite

marked lethargy

frequent vomiting

signs of abdominal pain, avoidance response when the belly is touched

bloating, groaning or panting rapidly

lasts longer than 48 hours (note that puppies, geriatrics and dogs with chronic diseases, often veterinary attention sooner)

When it comes to diagnosing the cause of diarrhoea, the colour and consistency of your dog’s poo actually says a lot about their health. Take note of the colour, consistency and frequency of their stool and any other symptoms your dog is experiencing. This information will help your vet determine what’s going on with your pup and get them back to normal.

How can I treat mild cases of diarrhoea at home?

When your normally healthy dog has mild diarrhoea and doesn’t meet any of the above criteria, and they seem otherwise generally well in themselves, you can start with some supportive therapies at home and make a provisional vet appointment within 48 hours of the signs starting to check all is OK.

Offer bland food

Offer bland food, such as a vet-recommended gastrointestinal food, or bland boiled chicken and rice. Most dogs like these cuisine options and will be tempted to eat even if they feel slightly nauseous. They are also easier for their tummies to digest rather than rich foods. Do not fast your dog, their immune system and body need energy to fight whatever they are dealing with. Remember, a home-cooked bland diet is not balanced, so do not feed it to your dog for more than a few days.

Adding probiotics

Probiotics are living bacterial cultures intended to assist the body’s naturally occurring gut flora in reestablishing themselves. Your vet will often sell these pastes with high concentrations of good bacteria, usually combined with a clay-based ingredient to help to bind up dog stools.

You can determine the level of ‘viable organisms’ or ‘colony forming units’ (CFUs) present in a probiotic such as acidophilus, by looking at the label.

Can I give over-the-counter medications to my dog for diarrhoea?

Other than dog-safe and vet-recommended probiotics, no. When it comes to dog medicine for diarrhoea, your vet will guide what is and is not necessary. Antidiarrhoeals are usually not recommended for dogs. A strong emphasis is placed on supportive care, including a bland, easily digestible diet, probiotics and rest. Usually, antibiotics are not recommended and can actually wreck havoc on a dog’s intestinal ‘microflora’ (collection of bacteria), because all the good bacteria are killed off, as well as the bad.

This information is not meant to be a substitute for veterinary care. Always follow the instructions provided by your veterinarian.

Frequently asked questions

How is diarrhoea diagnosed in dogs?

Diarrhoea in dogs is diagnosed by answering a series of questions including the consistency of the stool, colour, frequency and whether there is blood.

How do you prevent diarrhoea in dogs?

Probiotics can be used to encourage the growth of good bacteria in the GI tract. Ask your vet for a suitable recommendation. Keeping your dog away from scavenging (or using a muzzle if they do) can help to prevent any consumption of any unintentional items. Keep your dog up-to-date with routine vaccinations and worming treatments, as advised by your vet. Manage any food allergies or hypersensitivities, and pursue further investigations, such as faecal testing, blood testing or imaging as guided by your vet if your dog suffers with diarrhoea intermittently or chronically, to narrow down or rule out any underlying triggers.

What are the warning signs of diarrhoea in dogs?

The number one warning sign of diarrhoea in dogs is loose stools. If stools are watery, soft and perhaps more frequent than normal. Diarrhoea can be caused by a number of conditions, so it is important to schedule a vet visit to rule out anything sinister.

