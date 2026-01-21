Dogs are notorious for their indiscriminate eating habits – from your sandwich to a random piece of plastic on the pavement, it seems like everything is fair game. So it tracks that, at some point, most dogs experience an upset stomach or vomiting episode. (You’d be sick too if you ate your socks.)

If your dog throws up once or twice, it’s likely no cause for concern. But vomiting more than that can be a sign of a serious or potentially life-threatening illness that requires attention by a vet. Keep reading to learn why your dog is throwing up – and whether you can treat them at home or need to take them to the vet.

6 reasons your dog is vomiting

1. They ate too fast or ate grass

One of the reasons a dog throws up yellow bile is because they ate something that didn’t sit right in their stomach. The culprit may remain unknown, but common reasons include eating too fast and eating grass. If your dog just vomits once but otherwise seems happy and healthy, it’s likely they just had an upset stomach and there’s no need to take them to the vet. Yellow bile indicates an empty stomach.

2. They ate a foreign object

Some dogs are known to eat inedible things, such as trash, plastic, chicken bones and cat poo. It’s more common to see this behaviour in young dogs and certain breeds. While items may pass through the intestinal tract without a problem, it’s never worth the risk of waiting and seeing as they could get stuck, which would quickly lead to an emergency and expensive surgery. Prevention is best, so keep your home clear of potential hazards and consider training methods to prevent scavenging.

3. They ate something poisonous

In addition to more obvious toxins, like rat poison or snail bait, you might be surprised to find that many common household items are actually poisonous to dogs. Dogs have been known to get into coffee, chocolate, pennies and even common plants, which are all highly toxic to dogs and cause vomiting. When in doubt, it’s best to check with your vet or the Animal Poison Line opens in new tab .

4. They have pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas caused by excessive secretion of digestive enzymes, often after eating fatty or high protein foods. One of the first signs of pancreatitis in dogs is vomiting and loss of appetite. “Pancreatitis is technically a post-mortem diagnosis,” says vet Dr Siân Burwood. “And as such you can never fully rule it in or out. It can range from one-off vomiting to extreme abdominal pain requiring long hospital stays, and the inflammation causes lifelong scarring that means future flare-ups are likely. Keeping your dog on a consistent high quality diet and avoiding the fatty treats (BBQs and roast dinners being the main offenders) is a good idea.”

5. They have inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease is a term used to describe chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Dogs with inflammatory bowel disease exhibit symptoms of chronic vomiting, diarrhoea and poor appetite. Many causes are theorised, with diet, bacterial overgrowth or some parasites being considered. Diagnosis requires gut biopsies, and treatment needs specialist diets, sometimes also with medication to calm down the immune response.

6. They have bloat

If your dog is heaving without producing any vomit – especially if accompanied by abdominal distension and pain – get them to the vet ASAP. It may be a sign of gastric dilatation and volvulus, aka ‘bloat’, a diagnosis that requires emergency surgery. Bloat is an extremely serious condition in which a dog’s stomach fills with air, causing the stomach to expand and potentially twist. A clear symptom of bloat is vomiting – specifically, a dog who appears highly nauseated and vomits but little comes up. A dog with bloat can die within hours if they don’t receive veterinary treatment, so when in doubt, contact your vet right away.

These are just some of the conditions that may cause your dog to throw up. If you are concerned about your dog’s vomiting, reach out to your veterinarian, who will be able to determine the nature of the problem and provide you with the best advice on your dog’s health.

When to call the vet

How do you know when your dog’s vomiting is a true emergency? You should seek immediate veterinary attention if your dog shows any of the following signs or symptoms:

Your dog is trying to be sick but nothing is coming up.

Your dog is vomiting multiple times in one day or for several consecutive days.

The vomiting is accompanied by a loss of appetite, diarrhoea, blood in vomit or stool, lethargy, change in urination, pain, pale gums or increased thirst.

You think your dog may have eaten something solid or toxic.

If your dog seems otherwise happy and alert, they may just have a mild upset stomach, which can be treated at home. Consider having your dog fast for six hours, then feeding them a bland food diet in small amounts every couple of hours for 24 hours to rest their stomach, before slowly reintroducing their regular foods.