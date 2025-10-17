From mandatory cuddle time to breeding bans, countries are changing their laws to ensure dogs are treated with the love and respect that all pet parents know they deserve.

Proposed animal welfare laws opens in new tab in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) could see dog parents being legally bound to spend three hours a day minimum with their pet (sounds awful, lol). The legislation would also restrict the practice of surgical debarking (a procedure that removes part of a dog‘s vocal chord tissue to muffle the sound of their bark) and would include a recommendation against the use of retractable dog leads.

But Australia is not alone with this move. The ACT’s proposed animal welfare laws making a minimum daily contact mandatory for all dog parents – and yes, someone’s going to have to figure out how to enforce that – is part of a larger global trend to recognise animals in a more compassionate way. In the UK, the Animal Sentience Act opens in new tab – a law recognising that animals can feel joy, pain, and fear – came into force on 25 May 2023, while Denmark, France, Greece, New Zealand, and even US states such as Oregon and Washington DC have all written animal sentience into law.

But how do these laws work in practice? And how soon can we tell our bosses we have to WFH to be with our dog because the government says so? Let’s take a look at animal welfare laws around the world.