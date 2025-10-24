If you’ve ever rented, you’ll know how difficult it is to find a place to live if you have pets. Only 7 percent of landlords opens in new tab advertise pet-friendly rentals on their property listings. It can make it nearly impossible to find somewhere comfortable, safe, clean and affordable if you’ve got a dog, cat, or reptilian friend.

“I know from first-hand experience how challenging it can be,” Laura Vallance Senior Corporate Affairs Manager for Mars Petcare, which has been supporting the bill, and dog mum to two dogs, Florrie and Betty, tells Kinship. “‘No pets’ clauses have forced far too many people to make heartbreaking choices between keeping their home or their beloved companion animal. Extra deposits or inflated rents have only added to the pressure, making pet ownership unaffordable for many renters.”

But thanks to the Renters’ Rights Bill, also known as the Renters’ (Reform) Bill, first introduced in September 2024, renters should find that renting with a pet will get much easier. The Bill has now passed its final stage through both Houses of Parliament and is awaiting Royal Assent before becoming law, which is expected by early 2026. The RSPCA has called the passing of the Bill through Parliament “a great day for pets”, believing the change could revolutionise pet rehoming in England at a time when many rescue centres are full to bursting.

Main Takeaways The Renters’ Rights Bill will abolish blanket bans on pets in privately rented properties across England, requiring landlords to provide reasonable justification for refusing pet requests rather than imposing automatic ‘no-pet’ clauses.

Tenants will gain the legal right to request permission to keep pets in writing, with landlords having 28 days to respond and needing to demonstrate valid reasons – such as property size concerns or freeholder restrictions – if they choose to refuse.

The Bill strengthens protections for both tenants and landlords by allowing landlords to require pet damage insurance while giving tenants clearer routes to challenge unfair refusals through the Private Rented Sector Ombudsman or courts.

With 76 percent of renters either owning or aspiring to own pets, this reform could significantly reduce the number of animals surrendered to shelters due to housing issues, which is currently the second most common reason for pet rehoming in the UK.