No More Pet Bans: Renters’ Rights Bill Passes Final Hurdle Before Becoming Law
How the new law will revolutionise renting with pets
Summary of the Renters’ Rights Bill Current renter challenges Key provisions of the Renters’ Rights Bill regarding pets Benefits for pet parents FAQs
If you’ve ever rented, you’ll know how difficult it is to find a place to live if you have pets. Only 7 percent of landlordsopens in new tab advertise pet-friendly rentals on their property listings. It can make it nearly impossible to find somewhere comfortable, safe, clean and affordable if you’ve got a dog, cat, or reptilian friend.
“I know from first-hand experience how challenging it can be,” Laura Vallance Senior Corporate Affairs Manager for Mars Petcare, which has been supporting the bill, and dog mum to two dogs, Florrie and Betty, tells Kinship. “‘No pets’ clauses have forced far too many people to make heartbreaking choices between keeping their home or their beloved companion animal. Extra deposits or inflated rents have only added to the pressure, making pet ownership unaffordable for many renters.”
But thanks to the Renters’ Rights Bill, also known as the Renters’ (Reform) Bill, first introduced in September 2024, renters should find that renting with a pet will get much easier. The Bill has now passed its final stage through both Houses of Parliament and is awaiting Royal Assent before becoming law, which is expected by early 2026. The RSPCA has called the passing of the Bill through Parliament “a great day for pets”, believing the change could revolutionise pet rehoming in England at a time when many rescue centres are full to bursting.