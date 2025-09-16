In my seven years of being a dog mum and working at a veterinary charity, I’ve seen my fair share of flea treatments, so I know a thing or two about keeping dogs protected against nasties. After all, it’s an absolute minefield out there, with a market saturated with medicated chews, tablets, spot-ons, sprays, and flea collars. Are they safe? Can they be trusted to protect our pets from life-threatening diseases? Are over-the-counter versions as effective as prescription products? Gah.

If you’re already scratching your head, I’ll break it down a little. You’ve got flea treatment chews, which contain chemical parasiticides, with one dose covering your dog for one to three months (depending on the product). Then you’ve got spot-ons, which are pipettes of parasiticide-containing liquid that you empty onto the back of your dog’s neck. This spreads across their skin and coat, usually killing critters for up to one month. However, some are only available with a prescription from your vet.

Prefer a holistic approach? There’s a pesticide-free option of natural sprays, which have to be applied to your dog’s coat regularly as a flea repellent. Oh, and there’s also parasiticide-infused collars that continuously release flea killers into your dog’s fur, for up to eight months. Mind-blowing, right?

So, what’s the best flea treatment to use? There’s no single answer, unfortunately. The best flea treatment for your dog will be different to the best one for my little scamps, so I’m only here today to arm you with information and guidance. You should always speak to your vet to confirm which treatment to buy for each individual dog.