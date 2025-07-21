Can You Ever ‘Get Over’ Pet Allergies?

When I first got a puppy in 2022, the first question people asked after her name was, “Wait, I thought you were allergic to animals?” I’d prattled on about my allergies to animal fur and wool for years, after first exhibiting a rash caused by a woollen hat shortly after birth. Every time I came into contact with cats and dogs as a kid, I would have a sneezing fit, and hanging out with animals sometimes also triggered my asthma.

After my asthma symptoms reduced opens in new tab in my twenties, I slowly developed a tolerance for pets. The first time I hung out with my closest friend’s kittens, I left with puffy eyes, a runny nose and a scratchy throat, but over time, the symptoms lessened until I didn’t so much as sneeze in their adorable four-legged presence. Eventually, my symptoms reduced enough for me to be able to adopt my own dog. These days I barely notice any symptoms at all. So what gives? Did I ‘cure’ myself of my allergies by hanging around pets?

Allergies are a serious business. Severe cases allergies can cause life threatening reactions and, as those who suffer from them will know, are not something to be experimented with. Pet allergies vary in severity, and for many will be lifelong. But experts say that some mild allergies may become less severe as you get older, and there are plenty of products on the market that can help relieve symptoms.

Read on to find out what causes pet allergies, which pets are the worst offenders and whether ‘hypoallergenic pets’ are fact or fiction.

What causes pet allergies (and how do they present in humans)?

The underlying cause of pet allergies and allergies in general remains largely unknown. Dr Helen Evans-Howells, opens in new tab a GP and allergy specialist, says, “A family history of eczema, asthma or environmental and food allergies is one of the strongest known risk factors. Research opens in new tab also suggests that certain early-life factors may increase the likelihood of developing allergies, including being born via caesarean section, formula feeding or early exposure to antibiotics.”

Pet allergies can trigger a wide range of symptoms, and the severity varies from person to person.

These include:

Runny nose (usually a clear, thin nasal discharge).

Stuffy nose (due to blockage or nasal congestion).

Postnasal drip (mucus runs from the back of your nose down your throat).

Sneezing.

Itchy nose, eyes, ears and mouth.

Red and watery eyes.

Swelling around the eyes.

Coughing.

Hives.

Shortness of breath, coughing and/or wheezing.

Why do some humans have allergies?

Dermatologist Dr Thuva Amuthan explains that it’s mostly a genetic lottery as to whether you will be allergic to pets, and it’s more likely if your biological parents also have allergies. Allergies occur when your immune system reacts to a foreign substance such as pollen, mould or pet dander. “When someone with a sensitive immune system is exposed to these proteins, their body treats them like harmful invaders and mounts an allergic response, which can show up on the skin as hives, eczema flares or even cause respiratory symptoms.”

Dr Amuthan continues, “Your immune system produces proteins known as antibodies. These antibodies protect you from unwanted invaders that could make you sick or cause an infection. When you have allergies, your immune system makes antibodies that identify your particular allergen as something harmful, even though it isn’t.”

The symptoms you get when you inhale the allergen or come into contact with it are your immune system’s inflammatory response in your nasal passages or lungs.

Which pets are best for allergy sufferers?

Experts can’t predict which breeds will be the least irritating. Dr Evans-Howells says individual sensitivities can vary widely and are often difficult to escape. “Allergens from cats, dogs and horses are found in skin cells the animals shed (dander), as well as in their saliva, urine and sweat and on their fur. Dander is a particular problem because it is very small and can remain airborne for long periods of time with the slightest bit of air circulation. It also collects easily in upholstered furniture and sticks to your clothes.”

The allergens may cling to walls, fabric furniture and clothing. Pet allergens can cause symptoms up to six months after the animal is gone, especially cat allergens. Because animal allergens are everywhere, it can be challenging to manage your symptoms if you have a severe allergy.

Rodents, such as mice, gerbils, hamsters and guinea pigs, as well as rabbits, also produce allergens. Allergens from rodents are typically found in hair, dander, saliva and urine. Dust from litter or sawdust in the bottom of cages may contribute to airborne allergens from rodents. Rabbit allergens are present in dander, hair and saliva.

You may have more luck with a pet that doesn’t have fur or feathers. These animals are the least likely to cause allergies and include:

Amphibians (frogs, salamanders, toads).

Fish.

Reptiles (lizards, snakes, turtles).

Are hypoallergenic pets a real thing?

Vet Olivia Dishongh says that “what breeds are hypoallergenic?” is one of the most commonly asked questions she faces from prospective pet guardians. The simple answer is that all animals can produce allergens, and the term ‘hypoallergenic pet’ is a bit misleading.

According to Dr Amuthan, “No animal is completely allergen-free. Some breeds may shed less dander or produce lower levels of allergenic proteins, which might reduce symptoms for some people, but they’re not truly hypoallergenic. I always caution my patients not to rely too heavily on that label. It’s more about managing exposure than eliminating the risk entirely.”

Can humans get over pet allergies?

Some people do experience a reduction in symptoms over time, especially with consistent low-level exposure. Many people with pet allergies report that their symptoms seem to improve with regular exposure to the animal. This is often noticed when they leave the pet environment and experience a sudden worsening of symptoms upon returning. It’s unclear whether this improvement is due to a true build-up of tolerance over time, or simply because they had become accustomed to living with the symptoms and only notice their severity after a period away.

Dr Evans-Howells says, “Being exposed to pets at an early age may help you avoid pet allergies. Some studies have found that children who live with a dog in the first year of life may have better resistance to upper respiratory infections during childhood than kids who don't have a dog at that age.”

Can immunotherapy help?

According to Dr Evans-Howells, immunotherapy (also known as desensitisation) can be an effective long-term treatment for mild pet allergies, especially for those allergic to cat, dog or horse dander and provided it‘s overseen by a medical professional. It works by gradually exposing the immune system to small, controlled amounts of the allergen, helping the body build tolerance over time and reduce its overreaction.

While results vary from person to person, many people experience:

Reduced allergy symptoms.

Decreased need for medications and improved asthma control.

Improved quality of life.

Immunotherapy is typically considered when:

Symptoms are moderate to severe.

Daily allergy medications aren’t effective enough.

Avoiding the pet isn’t possible or desirable.

It’s essential to consult a medical professional for accurate testing and to determine whether immunotherapy is suitable for your specific allergy profile. These treatments are not usually available on the NHS unless there is a good reason why desensitisation to animal dander is necessary, for example, due to occupational exposure.

What actions can we take to lessen reactions?

According to Professor Malcolm Shepherd, a respiratory physician who specialises in severe adult allergy and asthma and a spokesperson for Anaphylaxis UK opens in new tab , a combination of the following pet allergen control measures may help reduce symptoms and control existing allergic reactions.

Keep pets outside of the bedroom.

Do not allow pets to sit or sleep on soft furnishings such as sofas, cushions or beds.

Wash pet bedding regularly on a hot wash.

Using an air purifier may help reduce indoor airborne allergens.

If exposure is likely, try taking an antihistamine beforehand.

Wash your hands after touching or being licked by a pet.

Washing and grooming pets regularly (by a non-allergic person) may help reduce allergen shedding.

Damp dust as often as possible to help keep pet dander (as well as dust mites and other allergens) to a minimum.

Clean carpets using a vacuum cleaner (but ensure it has a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter). Wash hard floor surfaces with hot, soapy water.

Wash soft furnishings like duvet covers, curtains, cushions, soft toys on a hot wash cycle.

Clean animal cages outside and replace any bedding or litter that has urine on it.

What products can help?

Your doctor may direct you to take one of the following medications to improve pet allergy symptoms:

Antihistamines reduce the production of an immune system chemical that is active in an allergic reaction, and they help relieve itching, sneezing and a runny nose.

Corticosteroids, administered as a nasal spray, can help reduce inflammation and control symptoms associated with pet allergies.

Decongestants can help shrink swollen tissues in your nasal passages, making it easier to breathe through your nose.

For skin reactions such as eczema, topical corticosteroids or prescription creams can be beneficial.

Other products that may help alleviate pet allergies include:

High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters for your air ducts may trap allergens in the air, and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) vacuum bags may reduce the amount of dander rustled up by your cleaning. HEPA air purifiers may also reduce airborne pet allergens.

A slicker brush is a grooming tool made of thin wires that effectively remove dander and other trapped allergens, such as outdoor pollen. Brush your pet outdoors to ensure that particles are not being released inside. If your symptoms are more severe, consider wearing a mask to avoid inhalation of irritating particles.

