Articles by Catherine Renton
Catherine Renton
Catherine Renton is a writer based in Edinburgh whose work has been featured in Vogue, Elle, Glamour, Refinery29, and the Guardian, among others. When she's not writing, she is tending to the every whim of her cocker spaniel Bonnie, who loves belly rubs, people and chasing squirrels.
- behavior
AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities—Which One Is Your Pup?
A new study says your dog could fall into one of these categories based on their reactions to real-life events.
A new study says your dog could fall into one of these categories based on their reactions to real-life events.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?