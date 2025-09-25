A recent YouGov study found that 85 percent of Britons think that in order to have a dog in your home, some form of dog licence opens in new tab should exist. A third of those polled (32 percent) think that owning a cat should also require one. But with overflowing shelters and daily stories of the mistreatment of both cats and dogs at the hands of the people who are supposed to care for them, is the general public misguided in thinking a pet licence would fix things?

Main Takeaways While the RSPCA sees potential benefits in pet licences for traceability and funding, others argue enforcement costs outweigh gains.

Experts stress that welfare training, school education and community support may improve pet care more effectively than new licences.

A new licence could make pet parenting less accessible during the cost-of-living crisis, potentially increasing abandonment.

First, a history lesson (sit up straight at the back there): The Dog Licences Act of 1959 opens in new tab made the annual licensing of dogs compulsory in Great Britain. However, the scheme was abolished in 1987. At that time, the licence cost just 37p(!) but was only held by around half of dog parents, a massive non-compliance headache, with a corresponding funding shortfall.

The problems the licence was designed to address, however, such as irresponsible dog parenting, straying, fouling in public places and dog attacks, continued to be an issue, so instead, dog control measures were written into laws such as the Environmental Protection Act 1990 opens in new tab and the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 opens in new tab . This meant that money would be saved not only on the admin side of things, but also on enforcing it.

Since then, more laws have come into force, including compulsory microchipping for cats and dogs, and Lucy’s Law, which prevents puppies and kittens under six months from being sold by anyone other than their breeder. But are our newer laws working to meet welfare and societal needs? And is it time to reintroduce the dog licensing scheme and even extend it to cover other pets, such as cats?