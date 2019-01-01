Most dog parents know about the looming feeling of guilt when their pup has been home alone for a few hours, but how long is too long? In Sweden, there is regulation stating that dogs should be given a walk at least every six hours during the daytime. For puppies, older or sick dogs, the interval should be even shorter.

You may have seen the viral posts opens in new tab stating that it is illegal to leave a dog alone for more than six hours in Sweden. But while that is the guideline the Swedish Board of Agriculture expects all Swedes to follow, it's not a totally strict law — as in, you won’t be hauled off to jail if you have to work late a few times. But even though officials aren’t knocking down Swedish pet parents’ doors, they can receive penalties for breaking animal welfare guidelines if neighbors report broader neglect opens in new tab or other issues.

The guidelines were originally introduced into Sweden’s Animal Welfare Act in 2008, which explains (according to an English translation opens in new tab ) that “dogs must have their social contact satisfied.” It adds that “dogs should be walked at least every six hours during the day, and more often for puppies and older dogs. It is not advisable for dogs to be left alone for a whole day without being walked until the owner comes home at the end of the day. It is important that for dog owners to solve the walking issue in a satisfactory manner.” That rule was later cemented as part of the Swedish Agriculture Board’s code of statute (SJVFS 2019: 28 opens in new tab ).

Another rule included in these guidelines as part of SJVFS 2020: 8 opens in new tab states that pet parents need to check in on their dogs at least twice a day and that puppies under four months should only be left alone for short periods.