Pets Experience Empty-Nest Syndrome, Too

Kids of any age, really, going back to school can can have an affect on your pet.

After I left for college, my cat turned on me.

When I was in eighth grade, I found ’Stache — named for her markings that resembled a milk mustache — outside of my grandparents’ house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and somehow suckered my parents into bringing her with us to our house in Texas. She successfully met our other cat, Sydney, and quickly made herself at home.

We were pals. She was a sweet cat to everyone, but we were especially close, and I continue to treasure our memories. Like rolling on the floor of my room while she played with my ponytail. Like waking up to her head on my cheek and feeling a deep love and connection with this sweet little gray-and-white cat. When I left for college in Missouri five years later, I was prepared for the move; she was not.

When I came home for Thanksgiving freshman year, everything was fine with ’Stache. But during all of my subsequent visits, she went scorched earth on me: When I came home for school breaks, and later as an adult, she would run, hissing and crouching low as she went.