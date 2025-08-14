Cats and hair ties seem to go together like well … cats and anything that they can fling across the floor and chase down in an epic battle of life and death between ferocious predator and an inanimate object the size of a caterpillar.

I can’t tell you how often clients list hair ties as some of their cats’ favorite toys. There are lots of reasons hair ties can be fun for cats. On the other hand, I also often hear from clients about emergency vet visits where doctors remove five, 10, 15, or more hair ties from their cat’s stomach and intestines.

It’s not all fun and games when it comes to your cat’s most formidable indoor prey: the hair tie!

Main takeaways Many cats love playing with hair ties. They’re light, small, easily “flickable,” and a generally good time.

Some cats like to chew on hair ties. This is where things get less fun and more serious.

Ingesting hair ties can lead to a medical emergency. That’s why it’s so important to monitor your cat when they’re playing.

If your cat is a chewer, it may be best to keep hair ties out of reach.

The most common reasons cats like hair ties

We often think of house cats as lazy. The truth is, cats are designed to be active during the day. Outdoors, they’d be tracking down scents, climbing trees, exploring, and let’s not forget hunting. In fact, cats can catch as many as 20 critters or more each day. That doesn’t even include prey that escapes.

That prey drive and curious nature doesn’t go away indoors. Cats are looking for ways to entertain themselves and practice hunting. That’s where their lifelong enemy, the hair tie, comes in.

Here are some of the reasons your cat loves your hair ties.

They like the texture.

Some cats are chewers. They may like to chew string, cords , the tails off their mouse toys, the drawstring on your hoodie, even long hair. Hair ties can fall into that category of things with a pleasing, chewable texture. They come in different materials and thicknesses that might pique your cat’s chewing interest.

Be careful! Even if your cat appears just to be chewing on your hair ties, they could be ingesting pieces or the whole thing. This can lead to an obstruction, which is a medical emergency. If your cat likes to chew, it’s best to keep your hair ties out of reach.

They like the way they move.

Hair ties are light, stretchy, and easy to bat around, especially on hard surfaces. Even though they can’t move by themselves, they still somehow seem spry and stealthy, like an insect. That’s all most cats need to feel inspired to play.

You’ve probably grabbed a hair tie, stretched it long, and sent it flying across the room for your cat. That’s a whole new level of excitement. Now the bug flies!

They like the noise.

Some hair ties have hard bits and bobbles that make sounds as they slide and bounce on hard surfaces. That sound may spark your cat’s interest.

They are fun to play with.

This really is the bottom line. It’s all about play and hunting instincts being triggered. Because hair ties are so light and smooth, they glide effortlessly across wood and tile floors. They’re usually very easy for cats to pick up by hooking them with a paw or claw. Then your cat can send it flying and chase it down. And when you get in on the act and fling a hair tie down the hallway, all bets are off. Your cat is now in crazy mode.

They are curious about them.

I hate that phrase, “Curiosity killed the cat.” Curiosity will certainly drive your cat to get into anything and everything they can. The less play and enrichment they’re given, the more they’ll try to find on their own.

They’re also just curious by nature and want to explore the world around them — hair ties included.

They like the smell.

It’s certainly possible that your hair ties smell like you. Although not true of every cat, yours may find your scent comforting, especially when you’re away from home, leading them to the nearest hair tie.

There could also be something in your hair products that attracts your cat to your hair ties, though that same something could make it less safe to have those hair ties in their mouth.

They like the stimulation they offer.

This goes back to curiosity and your cat’s instinctual need to explore, investigate, and hunt. If a cat can turn something into entertainment, they will.

Are hair ties safe for cats to play with?

Erring on the side of caution, I’m going to say, “Generally, no.” Hair ties aren’t necessarily safe for cats to play with. It largely depends on the type of hair tie, the supervision level, and your cat’s quirks.

Many cats, mine included, have an almost obsessive reaction to string-like things that they can chew. Those cats probably can’t be trusted with a hair tie unsupervised because most hair ties are pretty thin, making them easy to chew through and ingest. Intentionally ingesting non-food items is a condition called pica .

Remember, cats have barbs on their tongues that face backward. Even if they don’t intend to eat the hair tie, it can get caught up on those barbs and pushed toward the throat.

I would be very careful with hair ties that have any decorative elements. Beads, glitter, frilly bits, etc., can make the hair ties more interesting for your cat. But they also increase the dangers of your cat potentially eating something they shouldn’t or choking.

Larger, thicker hair ties are probably less of a chewing and ingesting hazard. Supervision is still vital. If you want to let your cat play with hair ties, make sure you’re nearby monitoring them. When they’re done, or you need to leave the area, put the hair tie in a secure place and give your cat another toy, food puzzle, or other form of enrichment to focus on.

How to stop your cat from playing with hair ties

This is really on the person, not the cat. It’s unrealistic to think that you can easily teach your cat to ignore something that clearly pushes lots of their prey-drive buttons: If you put a kitten in front of me, I’m going to snuggle it. A brownie? I’m going to eat it. If your cat has access to a hair tie, they’re probably going to play with it.

The best way to keep your cat from playing with hair ties is to do a little cat-proofing and keep hair ties away from your cat. Keep them in drawers or containers. If you take your hair down, wrap the tie around your wrist. Just make a point of not putting it down where your cat can get it.

In this situation, you’ll find it easier to change your habit rather than trying to change your cat’s behavior.

Bottom line

Cats are great at turning just about anything into a hunt-able critter they can chase around the home.

For some cats, hair ties are an option. They check off many of your cat’s “fun” boxes, like being small, stretchy, and easy to send flying under the fridge, where you’ll never find them.

Just because your cat can play with hair ties doesn’t mean they should. Many cats end up swallowing them, which can lead to choking or intestinal blockages.

Supervising your cat during play and noticing how they play with and chew on different toys will help you decide whether your cat should get to play with hair ties.

