They love to push boundaries, but let’s nip this one in the bud.

Have you ever caught your cat gnawing on an electrical cord like it’s their new favorite chew toy? Cord chewing is a surprisingly common feline behavior opens in a new tab . According to Dr. Nicholas Dodman, a veterinary behaviorist in Massachusetts, “Cats may chew on cords due to instincts, curiosity, or even underlying health issues.” While it may seem harmless, this behavior can become dangerous, leading to electric shocks, burns, or severe house fires.

If your cat has turned your charging cables into their teething rings, don’t panic; be alert, aware, and attentive. Understanding why they do it is the first step to stopping it.

Whether it’s boredom, teething, or a love of chewing interesting textures, there are various reasons why cats chew cords and several ways to redirect a cat’s attention to safer chewing alternatives. Read on to put an end to this risky habit.

Main takeaways

Cats chew cords due to curiosity, boredom, teething, nutritional deficiencies, instincts, or compulsive behaviors opens in a new tab , which can lead to dangerous consequences.

Prevent cord chewing by securing loose wires, using cord protectors, providing stimulating toys, engaging in playtime, and using deterrent sprays.

If a cat chews through a live cord, check for injuries, avoid giving water, unplug the cord, and seek veterinary care immediately if symptoms arise.

Why do cats chew cords?

Cats are naturally curious, and if they find something intriguing, their first instinct is to bite it. Cords resemble vines or strings, triggering a cat’s predatory instincts and making them irresistible to chew. Some cats enjoy the cords’ textures, while others may chew due to stress, boredom, or health conditions.

If your cat is constantly targeting electrical cords, it’s essential to identify a root cause so you can address it. While some cats grow out of this behavior, others may need more direct intervention to keep them safe.

Is chewing cords dangerous for cats?

Yes, chewing cords is dangerous to cats. Cord chewing can be hazardous to your feline’s health and your home’s safety. Potential dangers include:

Electric shock: If a live cord is bitten through, your cat could suffer pain, burns, or fatal electrocution.

Oral burns and injuries: Even if your cat avoids getting shocks, chewing through wires can cause painful mouth sores, swelling, and bleeding.

Digestive blockages: Swallowed wire pieces or insulation can lead to dangerous blockages, requiring emergency surgery.

House fires: Damaged electrical cords can spark and ignite nearby furniture, putting everyone in danger. Plenty of homes have burns because of curious, cord-chewing cats.

If you suspect your cat has chewed through a live wire, look for symptoms like drooling, pawing at their mouth, or sudden lethargy. Seek veterinary care immediately if your cat shows signs of electrocution or other distress.

6 reasons why your cat is chewing cords

1. Curiosity

Cats love to investigate new things, and dangling cords can mimic their favorite playthings, like strings, vines, and mice tails. Younger cats opens in a new tab , especially kittens, are likelier to experiment with chewing cords because they’re still exploring their environment.

2. Boredom

A bored cat is a destructive cat opens in a new tab . If they don’t get enough stimulation, your cat may start chewing on cords to pass the time. This is especially common in indoor cats that lack rough playtime or mental engagement.

3. Teething

Kittens go through a teething phase like human babies. Between two and six months old, they’ll chew on anything that can soothe their sore gums, including power cords. If your cat is still a kitten, teething is a likely culprit.

4. Nutritional deficiencies

Some cats chew on non-food items due to pica opens in a new tab , a condition linked to nutritional imbalances. Your cat may chew on cords, plastic, or cardboard if they lack essential vitamins or minerals, especially fiber or amino acids.

5. Natural instincts

Cats are predators by nature, and cords resemble long, slithery prey. Some cats chew on cords out of instinct, as if they’re hunting and killing their dinner prey.

6. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)

Yes, cats can have OCD, too. Some felines develop compulsive chewing behaviors opens in a new tab due to stress, anxiety, or a genetic predisposition (an inherited habit). This is more common in breeds like Siamese and Burmese cats, who may be prone to obsessive behaviors.

How to prevent your cat from chewing cords

Secure loose cords

Keep cords out of sight. Run them behind furniture, tape them along baseboards, ceilings, and walls, or use cord covers to make them less accessible and appealing.

Use cord protectors

Plastic cord covers or flexible tubing can make cords less appealing for cats to chew. Many pet stores sell cord protectors specifically to keep destructive felines from chewing cords.

Organize and hide cords

Bundle and tuck cords away using zip ties, Velcro straps, or cable organizers if possible. Keeping them neat, organized, and out of reach reduces temptation.

Get your cat stimulating toys

Provide alternative chewing options, such as rubber chew toys, cat grass, or interactive puzzles and playthings. If they have something more fun to chew, they’ll be less interested in your power cords.

Play with your cat

Bored cats chew more. Spend at least 30 minutes daily engaging in interactive playtime with your cat. Use wand toys, laser pointers, or treat puzzles to keep minds and bodies active and interested.

Spray cords with Bitter Apple Spray

Many cats hate the taste of bitter sprays. Spritzing cords with a pet-safe deterrent, such as Bitter Apple Spray opens in a new tab , can make them less appealing.

Can you train your cat to stop chewing cords?

Yes, you can train your cat to stop chewing cords. While training a cat differs from teaching a dog, they can learn not to chew on cords (and other things they aren’t supposed to mess with). The key is redirection.

Whenever you catch your cat chewing on a cord, gently remove them and offer a more appropriate alternative, like a designated toy or cat grass. Reward them with treats and praise when they engage with objects they can chew on.

You can also use positive reinforcement training with cats. Reward them when they avoid cords. Over time, they’ll associate leaving cords alone with getting something good.

What to do if your cat chews through an electrical cord

If your cat bites through a live cord, immediately check them for injuries opens in a new tab . Look for signs of burns around the mouth, drooling, or shortness of breath. If they seem weak, disoriented, or in pain, seek emergency veterinary care immediately.

While waiting for veterinary help:

Do not let your cat drink water. It could worsen oral burns.

Keep them calm and in a safe space.

Unplug the damaged cord to prevent further risks.

Bottom line: cats chewing on cords

Cord chewing is a dangerous but fixable habit. Whether your cat is chewing opens in a new tab due to boredom, instinct, or teething, the key is redirection, deterrence, and providing safer alternatives. You can protect your feline friend and your electronics by securing cords, offering chew-friendly toys, and keeping your cat mentally engaged.

If the behavior persists despite interventions, consult an animal behaviorist or veterinarian to rule out health concerns.

FAQs

How do I get my cat to stop chewing on cords?

Use cord protectors, apply Bitter Apple Spray, and provide chew toys. Keep cords hidden or secured, and ensure your cat gets enough stimulation and playtime.

Why does my cat keep chewing on strings?

Due to their predatory ancestry, cats are instinctively drawn to string-like objects. They may also chew for entertainment, stress relief, or an underlying nutritional deficiency.

What can I spray on cords to keep my cat from chewing?

Bitter Apple Spray, citrus sprays, or vinegar-water mixtures can deter cats from chewing cords. Always use pet-safe options to avoid harmful chemicals.

What happens if a cat chews on a wire?

They could suffer electric shocks, oral burns, or digestive issues if they swallow wire fragments. Seek veterinary care if they show signs of injury or distress.

