Plus, how to keep your kitty from destroying the couch.
behavioral issues
Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behavior and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
The worst kind of surprise.
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.
When playtime gets a little rough, here’s how to take care of yourself.
Just a small request to lower the volume, please.
Can Cats Have ADHD?
A question you may be asking after you observe any number of their behaviors...
Why Does My Cat Pee on My Bed?
It’s a clear sign something isn’t right.
It’s the key to a happy cat.
Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?
Why Does My Cat Bite Me?
Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord.
How to decode your cat’s chewing habits when they’re nibbling on all the things.
Is “Orange Cat Behavior” Real?
Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in.
Ring in 2024 with a party that doesn’t involve your cat pouncing on your pals during their New Year’s kiss.
It’s their favorite of your holiday decorations—for better or for worse (usually worse).