behavior & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.

Woman holding cat on her lap.

And you can best comfort your sad kitty.

Cat sleeping on the sofa at home.

Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.

Black Puppy Sniffing Reflection In Mirror.

They do seem to act different after a trip to the groomer, right?

Cat nuzzling person's hand.

Seventeen years ago, one unique kitty inspired the question, and experts remain curious to this day. 

a cat making an excited face at a person's hand

They’re not so mysterious after all.

Two cats meeting each other for the first time at home.
Woman holding her cat.

They might not care about the answer, but you do.

Woman petting cat on her desk at home.

They’re trying to tell you something... but what?

White Cat And His Reflection On Window While He Stares At The Outside.

The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).

Man holding his orange cat in his arms outside.

Thankfully, their natural instincts serve them well.

Man cuddling his gray cat.

You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?

Woman petting her cat at her desk.

Oh, hello.

Cat grabbing onto ledge of table and looking to the left

Yes, they are right behind you.

A cat sitting on a shelf with glassware.

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.

cat snuggling man

Five surprising ways cats show affection (and how you can show it back), according to a cat behaviorist.

