Every cat parent knows the stomach-dropping feeling of not being able to find your beloved feline friend. My worst moment as a cat mom was when one of my (human) daughters called me in a panic, sure that she’d just spotted one of our babies — who are strictly indoor cats opens in a new tab — on the street in our neighborhood.

“How could he have gotten out?” I asked as I searched our apartment for him, calm at first but growing increasingly frantic when I couldn’t find him anywhere. I shook a jar of treats. Nothing. I opened drawers and closets. No sign of Winston. Finally, just as I was about to write up a “Lost Cat” post for our local Facebook group, a lump in my throat, he came sauntering out from wherever he’d been hiding opens in a new tab . He looked at me as if to say, “What’s the big deal?” as I burst into tears and scooped him up, hugging and scolding him at the same time. That ordeal only lasted an hour, and I still remember it as harrowing. (The other cat turned out to be a stray who did, indeed, resemble our Winston.)

All of us who’ve experienced the anxiety of a lost kitty might have been spared the stress if we’d known about this tactic opens in a new tab used among cat parents: using videos of cats opens in a new tab making a sound opens in a new tab that apparently means “come here” to lure them out of hiding. The sound, which is kind of a cross between a purr and a meow, is likely familiar to cat parents. My cats like to make it when I’m sitting still, eyes closed, trying to meditate, and they want my attention.

When you’re worried about a missing cat, playing one of these videos to try and coax them out seems like a no-brainer and perfectly harmless. Is it wrong, though, to use these sounds when you simply crave a cuddle? For example, let’s say you’re on the couch, cozy under a blanket, and you don’t want to get up and hunt for your cat. Does opening up TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram on your phone to play one of these sounds to get them to come to you make you a bad, lazy cat parent?

“Is it mean to lure a cat with kitten sounds or cat meows on YouTube?” asks a Reddit user . “I just wanna cuddle but I also wanna know if my cat feels tricked?”

Another user responds : “I think it’d be like playing sounds of someone breaking into your home and being met with a person you trust wanting to cuddle. Kinda distressing and might make them trust you less.”

UCA films / Stocksy

Use with care

Is using these videos instead of calling, “Here, kitty-kitty,” (or my preferred call of “Hey, boo-boo”), actually cruel? I asked Dr. Nita Vasudevan opens in a new tab veterinary consultant for Embrace Pet Insurance opens in a new tab . “ It may not be necessarily cruel,” she says but cautions that it’s not great to do it regularly. “Cats are naturally curious and communicative animals opens in a new tab , so using sounds that mimic other cats can be a harmless way to capture their attention, but it should be done thoughtfully to avoid stressing the cat. In general, it’s best to rely on trust and familiarity, rather than ‘tricks,’ to coax a cat out of hiding.”

But will playing these videos hurt them? No. Veterinarian Dr. Preston Turano opens in a new tab feels that trying these videos is harmless. “It could be comforting to your cat, or they may just be curious why you are making that noise,” he says, adding that, “All cats respond differently to what will get them to come out of hiding.” He says opening a can of food, shaking some treats, or calling their name can be just as effective.

“The key is context!” Dr. Vasudevan says. “If the cat is simply shy, or hiding in a secure place but is calm, these sounds can help coax them out without harm. If the cat is already scared opens in a new tab or in a high-stress environment (i.e., after a move or a loud event), the unfamiliar noises might confuse or scare them further. Cats hide when they feel scared, stressed, or unwell. Respect their space, as forcing a cat to emerge can backfire and increase their anxiety opens in a new tab .”

Suzi Marshall / Stocksy

How to get your cat to come out of hiding

Dr. Vasudevan suggests creating a safe, quiet environment, so your cat feels safe enough to come out. These are her top tips for persuading a reluctant cat to make an appearance:

“Call them using your usual tone opens in a new tab , words, or sounds they associate with you.”

“Entice them with treats, food, or toys as positive reinforcement. Rattling a treat bag or using their favorite toy is less confusing than a foreign sound.”

“If your cat is responsive to catnip or calming pheromones, these can help reduce their anxiety and encourage exploration.”

Above all, she prescribes patience, saying that cats will come out on their own when they feel safe. “If you choose to use cat sounds, do so sparingly, and observe your cat’s reaction. If they seem curious or come out calmly, that’s fine. If they appear confused or frightened, stop and focus on other methods, like offering food or soft talking.”