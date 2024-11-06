Cats, for all their hoity-toity aloofness and where’s-my-dinner audacity, aren’t as tough as they may seem; anyone who’s ever run a vacuum cleaner in the same room as a cat can tell you that. No, those funny little dudes are notoriously frightened of plenty of things: their reflections in the mirror opens in a new tab , the doorbell, fireworks, thunder, trips to the vet, their own tails — the list goes on.

You might be surprised, however, at a few of the seemingly innocuous things that can scare your cat. If you’ve seen one of the many videos of cats being freaked out by cucumbers opens in a new tab , you know where I’m going with this. Why would a cat be afraid of a cucumber? And what other random objects can make them jump several feet in the air, opens in a new tab tails puffed up and ears flattened?

“Cats get scared for many reasons, including their genetics, past experiences, natural instincts, and heightened senses,” says veterinarian Dr. Liza Cahn opens in a new tab . “It’s important to remember that just like us, cats are individuals. What some cats find scary others may be intrigued by, or simply ignore.”

With the help of Dr. Cahn and a handful of Reddit posters, we compiled a short list of surprising things cats are afraid of, along with some conjecture about why each thing on the list is so potentially scary to your cat. Of course, your kitty would probably be humiliated to know that you can see right through their sleek, blasé exterior to the sweet, little scaredy-cat opens in a new tab cowering inside them.

lekcej / iStock

1. Cucumbers (and other fruits)

Let’s start with those terrifying cucumbers. Dr. Cahn says the reasoning behind cats’ fear of this humble vegetable “is a bit controversial.” (As is the cucumber itself: Is it, in fact, a vegetable, or is it a fruit opens in a new tab ?) “While some believe that the shape may be reminiscent of a snake, many experts suspect that it is actually the sudden appearance of a new object that cats find frightening,” she says, adding that bananas are known to have the same effect on cats.

So, it might be the snake shape, or it might be the element of surprise. Neither of these theories explain, however, why one Reddit user’s cat is scared of strawberries . “She’s a little hungry food goblin for everything else but gets a whiff of a strawberry and bolts out of the room!”

2. Balloons and bubbles

Other Reddit cat parents report that their cats are scared of balloons and bubbles . Is it because both are known to float around willy-nilly and pop unexpectedly? “He sees a balloon and he runs away and hides for days,” one poster says . “He’s utterly terrified of them. To the point where it’s only funny to think about, not funny to see.” Aww, poor baby.

Another Reddit commenter says their cat wasn’t scared of much — except balloons and bubbles. “Our previous cat, Raven, was scared of so little. Big dogs? New friends. Vacuums? You could literally vacuum up her tail and she'd just sit there and stare at it and be like ‘huh.’ But balloons and bubbles? They will be the death of us all.”

3. Aluminum foil

Have you ever been covering up leftovers with a sheet of Reynolds Wrap and accidentally sent your cat skittering into the other room, tail fully puffed up? Dr. Cahn explains: “Most cats don’t like tinfoil, whether it’s because of the shiny surface, texture, crinkling noise, or previous negative associations.” If your cat lived with someone else before they joined your family, it’s possible that they may have been taught to fear aluminum foil, she says. “It is often used to discourage unwanted behaviors, such as scratching or climbing on the counter.”

Chelsea Victoria / Stocksy

4. Change

Not as in shiny coins (though your cat probably is interested in those), but as in changes to their environment or routine. “Cats are sensitive and highly attuned to their environment,” Dr. Cahn says. “Even something minor, like a new piece of furniture, can be startling or upsetting to your cat at first.” So, that's why my cats acted afraid when I brought a new living room chair home recently.

5. Small spaces

Yes, cats love to squeeze into spots so small you can’t believe they can get in there. (If I fits, I sits! opens in a new tab ) But small spaces without an exit are a different story; that’s why your cat may flip out when you zip them into their carrier for an outing. “Cats don’t like to feel trapped or vulnerable. While they may enjoy climbing into and exploring a cardboard box on their own terms, being trapped in a small carrier opens in a new tab can feel scary and overwhelming,” Dr. Cahn says.

6. Ticking clocks

Dr. Cahn doesn’t have an explanation for this one, except to say that, once again, cats are individuals with their own unfathomable reasons for liking or disliking certain things. But one Reddit commenter reports that their wall clock is deeply upsetting to their cats: “Both my cats were perfectly fine with it until they realized it was making a ticking sound and moving literally every second. Found this out while holding and snuggling them while near the clock.” Don’t you just hate when a good snuggling session ends up with claws digging into your leg as your cat launches herself off your lap?

7. Masks and other disguises

Halloween can be rough for a cat opens in a new tab , even if they’re not black opens in a new tab . “Don’t get me started on the time I put on a masquerade mask with peacock feathers,” one Reddit cat parent says. “She fled from the room, shot down the hallway, hit the wall, stepped back and I swear did the Looney Tunes run in place thing, then took a hard left into the spare bedroom and didn't come out for hours. I felt so bad, but how was I supposed to know?”

Even a simple headband can scare the daylights out of a cat, as this Reddit member says : “I have a hair band with cat ears. I used to have a cat that would freak out whenever I wore it. He’d see me and his ears would go back and he’d slink away. As soon as I took it off, he was fine.”

As hilarious as it can be when cats get scared by ridiculous things, an easily frightened kitty may benefit from a trip to the veterinarian. “If you have concerns that your cat is often scared or anxious, talk to your vet about possible diagnostic and treatment options,” Dr. Cahn says.