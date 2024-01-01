Cat Lifestyle · Kinship

Skip to main content

Cat Lifestyle

Let’s talk about life as a pet parent. We’ve got travel tips, dating advice, adoption info, and so much more.

life with petspets & their peopleadoption & fosteringsustainabilitytravelanimal advocacy
A woman tries to snuggle a reluctant cat
lifestyle

This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.

Clover, Pumpkin and Ghostbuster's first visit to the Cat Royale utopia.

New research attempted to answer that question with surprisingly positive results.

The 2024 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand has found its 10 finalists.

It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.

Zendaya and her dog, Beyoncé and her dog, and Jennifer Coolidge and her dog in front of a green background with the earth and a fox

And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.

View More life with pets Articles

Wildly Popular

pets & their people

Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (e.g. your ex.) And get more tips for the people stuff.

Paulina Alexis cover story

The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.

Bea Koch and Leah Hodge with small dog.

The sisters talk romance, pets, and their obsession with both.


Emmy Meli with her cat, Ruth

The past few years have been a whirlwind for the R&B pop star, but her “little best friend” helps her stay calm in all the chaos.

View More pets & their people Articles

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

adoption & fostering

New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.

Women waiting for their flight at the airport with their dog.

Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.

Facebook scam leaves humane society in The Dalles ‘paralyzed’ as Meta does nothing.

The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.

Woman In Sportswear Walking With Two Dogs On The Street.

Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.

View More adoption & fostering Articles

sustainability

Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimize your pet’s carbon pawprint.

Black dog laying on its back on the floor with a world map formed out of his fur next to him

The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.

A man brushing his cat outside.

Turns out, it’s not an annoyance— it’s an opportunity to get creative.

A dog laying under a table outside while a woman cares for her plants.

You need to be extra careful if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.

View More sustainability Articles

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

travel

From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.

Woman holds her small black dog on the airplane.

Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.

Woman on plane with her small black dog.

We broke down the details so you don’t have to.

Woman traveling with her brown and white dog.

It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.

View More travel Articles

animal advocacy

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

Women waiting for their flight at the airport with their dog.

Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.

Facebook scam leaves humane society in The Dalles ‘paralyzed’ as Meta does nothing.

The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.

A woman tries to snuggle a reluctant cat

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.

View More animal advocacy Articles