lifestyle

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.

Clover, Pumpkin and Ghostbuster's first visit to the Cat Royale utopia.

New research attempted to answer that question with surprisingly positive results.

The 2024 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand has found its 10 finalists.

It's nearly impossible to choose, but cast your vote for democracy’s sake.

Zendaya and her dog, Beyoncé and her dog, and Jennifer Coolidge and her dog in front of a green background with the earth and a fox

And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Woman hugging her small white dog at home.
lifestyle

FAQs

Kinship site and The Kin app are combining forces to become one brand! Here’s everything you need to know.

A woman holding a dog and posing for a picture.

Tony winner and Broadway Barks founder Bernadette Peters tells us about her nonprofit’s star-studded adoption event.

Two cats sitting inside in the sun.

The annual festival will delight cat lovers in 250 theaters nationwide.

Woman petting her two cats at home.

Vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance made some rude remarks and cat ladies are not having it.

Woman holding her cat.

They might not care about the answer, but you do.

Shropshire Cat Rescue Retirement Village.

When cats’ people can’t care for them anymore, the loving staff at these facilities step in.

Woman talking to her vet while holding her small dachshund dog.

And how to let them down easy.

Chris Hemsworth; Dua Lipa; Jennifer Lopez with their dogs behind an orange and red background with a lion

Leos are lion-hearted, bold, and they are incredibly devoted to those they love—including the furry ones.

Gray cat in a yellow pet carrier

The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.

Woman kissing her small white dog at home.

There’s a scientific reason for this impulse.

A Burma breed cat on a leashed harness sitting near a feet of a girl at a pedestrian crossing.

Adventure Cats author Laura Moss’s step-by-step guide for hitting the streets with your cat.

A man brushing his cat outside.

Turns out, it’s not an annoyance— it’s an opportunity to get creative.

