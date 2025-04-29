Do Our Pets Actually Like the Silly Voices We Make Up for Them?

As pet parents, we naturally want to communicate opens in a new tab with our four-legged sidekicks, and we have several ways we do this. Of course, there is simply talking to our pets. Then, there is inferring what they might want and saying it back to them, i.e., “You wanna go potty outside?” And for some, there’s a secret third thing which entails making up their voice opens in a new tab and having them “speak” back to us: “Yes, Mom, I would like to relieve myself, thank you.”

Objectively, if anyone were to overhear me talking in a high-pitched, yet world-weary tone as a stand-in for my derpy Pitt mix, Bella, holding both sides of the conversation, they’d likely find it a bit eccentric. (For digital eavesdropping, see this detailed Reddit thread of people’s dog voices.) But ventriloquizing your cat or dog is really just an example of our instinct for anthropomorphism opens in a new tab , with added dramatic flair.

“It’s a way of entering into the animal’s perspective or experience, into their world,” explains Dr. Robert Mitchell opens in a new tab , foundation professor of animal studies and psychology at Eastern Kentucky University. “By making what’s unverbalized, verbalized, [you’re] integrating with them.”

Beyond an attempt to flesh out your pet’s inner life, giving them a voice can also be a harmless way to entertain yourself, like you’re simultaneously writing and watching a talking-dog feature. (After all, we grew up on cartoons and movies like Homeward Bound, maybe the fantasy imprinted on us.) Sometimes, it’s less about what you imagine they’re thinking, and more a vehicle to indirectly communicate with others through the pet proxy.

Jimena Roquero / Stocksy

Do dogs and cats like when we ventriloquize them?

Your dog likely has no idea you’ve created a voice for them, much less a running script of nuanced opinions and sassy retorts, says Dr. Stanley Coren opens in a new tab , professor emeritus in psychology at the University of British Columbia, and author of opens in a new tab The Intelligence of Dogs. But, they may take a heightened interest in how you sound when you’re speaking for them.

Coren explains that when we talk to dogs, we often use “motherese,” a sing-songy, higher-pitched voice similar to the one we use with babies opens in a new tab . (The dog version is sometimes called “doggerel.”) Science has shown that dogs actually prefer when we use this kind of pitch: A 2023 study opens in a new tab used MRIs to show via brain scans that dogs were more receptive to both dog and infant-directed speech, especially when the voice was female. So even if you’re talking for your dog, “if we’re changing voices, then very often our dogs will pay more attention to us,” Coren says.

Hormones are also at play. When the change in vocal tone prompts your pup to tilt their head and make eye contact with you, that releases oxytocin opens in a new tab , the “love hormone”, which helps the two of you bond opens in a new tab .

On the cat side, feline behavior and feeding coach Jennifer Van de Kieft opens in a new tab says cats like the attention. “I think cats like it when we talk to them, and even if you’re talking for them it’s still your voice,” she says. “You’re looking at them, focused on them, and it’s a positive, affectionate way to interact with them.”

But make sure you’re reading their body language opens in a new tab to ensure they’re comfortable. If the cat stays near you; purrs or gently meows opens in a new tab ; has their tail high up in the air opens in a new tab ; or is lying down in a relaxed position, legs spread out or belly up opens in a new tab , those are all signs of a happy cat opens in a new tab . Conversely, if you see tucked paws or tail; opens in a new tab ears back; hair spiked; or hear them hiss opens in a new tab , or see them physically retreating, those are signs of distress. Dog-wise, look for a wagging/neutral tail, relaxed ears, or loose shoulders. Take heed of a stiff tail, tense body, excessive yawning opens in a new tab , and bared teeth opens in a new tab or growling.

Studio Marmellata / Stocksy

You can also use your pet to speak to others.

When Van de Kieft’s son, Jake, was growing up, she would sometimes talk with him through their cats. She’d make up funny voices to suit the different felines’ personalities, and verbalize their body language. For example: “I want you to pet me right now.” It was a fun activity and a way for him to learn empathy — for the cats, and by extension, others, she says.

As Jake got a little older, the cats became a helpful sounding board. “Talking to an imaginary friend or stuffed animal can [make it] easier for kids to talk about their day or their feelings, and I would respond as the cat,” she says. “Instead of telling your mom, he had this other outlet, where the cat was the good listener, providing the ear and the comfort.”

Linguistics professor and author Deborah Tannen opens in a new tab has studied how families use their pets as proxies. In her essay opens in a new tab “Talking the Dog: Framing Pets as Interactional Resources in Family Discourse,” Tannen writes that pets “become resources by which speakers buffer criticism, effect frame shifts, deliver praise, teach values, mediate or avoid conflict, and both reflect and constitute the participants’ family identities.” In one example, a couple is having a fight, and the man speaks in the Chihuahua’s voice to say, “Mommy’s so mean tonight.” It diffuses the argument by making the woman laugh.

Sometimes, it’s just a way to have fun with your dog and each other. When Bella takes an especially long pee, my boyfriend, personifying Bella, lets out an exaggerated exhale, like she’s an old man relieving himself outside the pub after several pints, and we both crack up. He says it’s a nod to an old Adam Sandler bit opens in a new tab . Does this make us feel closer to Bella, by vocalizing her urinary satisfaction? Maybe. But it’s for sure a way to amuse ourselves on a routine walk.

As Coren puts it, “If your dog can’t give you a laugh, then you probably shouldn’t be having a dog.”