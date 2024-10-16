50% of Pet Parents Talk to Their Dogs as Much as Friends—Sound Familiar?
And many chat with their pups more than their human buddies.
Share Article
Dogs are pretty much the ideal audience for a good story: They don’t interrupt, they don’t pass on gossip, and they generally give pretty good advice (which is usually to take a walk or give them a scratch under their chin). If you’ve ever found yourself preferring your pup’s ear to your human friends’, you’re far from alone. Tractor Supply surveyedopens in a new tab over 1,000 pup parents and found that most dog people are chatting with their canine besties even more than their human ones.
Of the pet parents surveyed, 48 percent of pet parents said they talk to their dog as much as they talk to their friends. In contrast, 19 percent of people say they speak to their dogs only to communicate basic needs, and three percent of people said they talk to their dogs “only during specific activities like feeding and walking.”
Some pet parents are even more dedicated to those canine conversations. Twenty-eight percent of those surveyed said they talk to their dog more than they talk to their friends and family. There was a pretty wide gender divide; 35 percent of dog moms and 21 percent of dog dads admitted to chatting with their pup more than their human circle.
In general, forty-percent of the surveyed dog parents would rather spend time with their dog than family or friends — whether they’re gabbing or not. They prefer their pups to their coworkers, too; 41 percent have taken time off work to take care of their dogs.
And after all these stats, it almost goes without saying: The majority of respondents (58 percent) say their dog is their very closest friend.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Dog and Human Brains Sync When They Stare Into Each Other’s Eyes, New Study Finds
You and your pup are on the same wavelength—seriously.
Dogs Really Do Understand Speech Buttons, New Study Finds
Those viral Tiktok videos may not be all smoke and mirrors.
- opens in a new tab
Your Dog Can Smell When You’re Stressed, New Study Says
Research finds that your pup can smell when you’ve been doom-scrolling, and they get bummed out.
- opens in a new tab
Many People Would Rather Watch Movies With Their Dogs Than Their Partners, Poll Finds
Unlike your beau, your pup won’t interrupt the film to ask questions.
- opens in a new tab
How to Improve Your Relationship with Your Dog
Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond.
- opens in a new tab
Do Dogs Love Their Human Parents?
You can certainly feel the love.