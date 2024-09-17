Dog and Human Brains Sync When They Stare Into Each Other’s Eyes, New Study Finds

You and your pup are on the same wavelength—seriously.

We know what happens in our own brains when we gaze into a dog’s eyes — in non-scientific terms, it’s heaven on earth. Now, thanks to new research, we know that the relationship isn’t one-sided — and those ooey-gooey feelings of connection aren’t made up. A new study opens in a new tab published in Advanced Science found that when dogs and humans stare into each other�’s eyes, our brain activity actually syncs up.

Previous research has found that being “on the same wavelength” is a real thing; while socializing or working on an activity together, our neural activity can sync up with other peoples’ opens in a new tab — in fact, when we’re really enjoying a concert, our brain activity becomes similar opens in a new tab to that of the musician’s. Similar syncing has been found in mice, opens in a new tab bats, opens in a new tab and monkeys opens in a new tab , and it has been shown to increase attention and the quality of social interactions. opens in a new tab The latest research proves that this harmony doesn’t just happen between creatures of the same species; humans’ brains match up with our dogs, too.

The study

In the study, ten Beagles were paired with ten unknown humans. The humans and Beagles both had electroencephalograms (EEGs) measuring their brain activity as they engaged in petting and mutual gazing.

“We observed that interbrain correlations in frontal and parietal regions dramatically increased … during mutual gaze,” wrote Wei Ren, the study’s lead author. The brain activity was even more synced when humans both pet and gazed at the dogs.

The more familiar with each other they were, the greater the connection. “The strength of the synchronization increases with growing familiarity of the human–dog dyad over five days,” Ren wrote.