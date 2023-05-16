Kinship Has Hit One Million Subscribers!

Kinship is almost two years old, and like a cat who’s figured out the fastest way to jump from the top of the fridge to the highest cabinet in the kitchen, we are pretty confident in ourselves as it is. But it’s 2023, and nothing boosts self-worth more than having internet followers to brag about. And, if we’re going by those metrics, our confidence is about as hearty as a dog who knows they’ll get a treat as soon as they dial up their eye size opens in a new tab and push their ears forward. That’s because as of now, we have reached one million subscribers to the site!

Let’s say that one more time: We have reached one million subscribers. Cue the confetti and the energy of a Taylor Swift fan who finally scored Eras tickets after hours of sitting on Ticketmaster’s website. We. Freakin’. Did it.

Why People Are Reading Kinship

One million subscribers means one million pet parents are reading our Wild Ones interview series opens in a new tab with artists, musicians, actors, designers, and more famous pet parents. They’re Googling “Why did my dog just eat my sock opens in a new tab , and do I need to go to the ER?” at 11 p.m., and they’re getting a non-scary, informative answer from us. Or they’re searching “Uhhh, why is my cat refusing to poop in the box opens in a new tab ?” and getting actually helpful pro tips to remind them that this is normal and their cat will, indeed, eventually stop pooping behind the potted plant.

Our readers are seeing our To the Rescue series opens in a new tab on animal welfare organizations that are doing the boots-on-the-ground work to help overflowing shelters opens in a new tab in the wake of the pandemic. Or they came to our shopping section opens in a new tab and still haven’t left because we’ve taken your every wish to see stylish, sustainable pet products and turned it into a robust curation of all the accessories, toys, food, or treats your pal has ever wanted. Plus, there are a few things just for pet parents, too.

Subscribers to Kinship Get Special Perks

Let’s be honest. When you’re a pet parent, you’re looking for as much help as you can get, and we’ve got you covered with actual, tangible assistance. As a subscriber to Kinship, you have access to our Ask a Vet chat, where you can ask a veterinarian a non-emergency question and get a response within 48 hours—especially helpful for when you’d rather shoot off a message than be on hold with your vet for 20 minutes. You also get our new-puppy training program opens in a new tab , which is a six-lesson plan for your new pet (start ’em young!); a nutrition calculator opens in a new tab specific to your dog; and a growth chart opens in a new tab for your puppy or kitten. We also have our own version of Wordle, but it’s called Poodle opens in a new tab and is obviously better because of the name alone.

Basically, if you’re not already reading Kinship, we are staring at you like someone who’s just decided they don’t have time to watch Succession. Our friendly, brightly colored vibe is the exact opposite of the everything on that show, but if you are a pet parent, we should be just as essential to your routine.

And we plan to stick around. After all, we’ve got one million more subscribers just waiting to get to know us.