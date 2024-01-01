How pet parents keep their cool · Kinship

Try these free training programs from our friends at Dogo.

New Dog Program

Training Progress

New pup? No problem. This course will help you handle this very cute but very crazy time. It covers 12 must-have skills in a week, from potty training to getting your dog to actually pay attention.

All lessons

Basic Obedience Program

Training Progress

Sometimes you’ve gotta go basic. This course will teach your dog to focus on you and listen for cues, all through positive reinforcement. (Time to stock up on treats.) All with 11 new skills in a week.

All lessons

Dogo

Our friends at Dogo are like the Jedi Masters of dog training. Check out their programs to teach your dog literally 100+ tricks. Or just master “sit.” Either works.

Visit Dogo
