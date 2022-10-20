Because She’s Perfect, Dolly Parton Has a Holiday Pet Accessory Line

If you’re the kind of person who has “Hard Candy Christmas” on a loop from Thanksgiving through December 25, this is news that will perk up your Dolly Parton-worshipping ears: The country music maven just debuted holiday pet accessories for the 2022 season.

Nipping at the heels of the launch of her pet accessory line, Doggy Parton opens in a new tab , which launched in late August, the holiday line elevates this already pretty perfect idea. On Wednesday, Parton posted a photo of a snazzy holiday dress on her “god dog,” French Bulldog Billy the Kid opens in a new tab .

“I’m still feelin’ the holiday spirit, so I think it’s the perfect time to announce that my @DoggyParton opens in a new tab holiday collection is available now!” she wrote. “Hurry and get your paws on some gifts for your furry friends through the link in my story!”

Or you can peruse the holiday collection right below, and choose from the very holly Dolly dress, a multi-colored quilt print bed, a plush puzzle toy that’s a recreation of Parton’s Tennessee mountain home, and a “happy Dolly-days” hoodie. Because this Smokey Mountain queen is a true beacon of equality, she’s even thrown in a dangling butterfly cat toy that comes with four more festive accessories: a Christmas tree, cabin, star, and a guitar.